Behind The Scenes | After unprecedented 2020, wedding venues hope for bigger, better 2021

Dirk Borgsmiller, owner of Carbondale’s Garden Grove Event Center, said his facility is the largest in the region and because of this has a leg up on post-COVID-19 nuptials. He said because of the center’s size it can safely allow couples to have their big dream wedding, but COVID safe.

Because the space is so big, he said his set-up team can space out tables and people as much as possible while still being able to hold larger crowds. Many venues in the area, he said, can hold big crowds but not with social distancing.

The Garden Grove can.

While there are a lot of couples looking to book weddings right now, Borgsmiller said many will wait too long out of fear of more COVID-19 restrictions coming and limiting their party, some possibly for the second time.

But what this means is a lot of people may miss out on their desired date — a big deal for couples who may have already had to reschedule flights for family, for example.

“I think what’s going to happen is a lot of people are going to hesitate,” he said.

This aside, though, he thinks the make-up wedding season might prove to be a success.

“I think the end of this (year) and I think all next year is probably going to be busier than normal,” he said.

