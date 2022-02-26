Call and Response | Southern Illinois musicians jam for a cause with Closed Mic Night

To play in front of the beaming neon green Jameson Whiskey sign on Tuesdays nights at Tres was a longstanding Carbondale tradition for local musicians.

Abruptly, all of that changed when the pandemic restrictions first hit in spring 2020 to limit the spread of coronavirus.

When businesses shut down, Open Mic regular Eva Joy realized gathering together to play music and raise money for local causes would no longer be possible for the time being.

Concerned for the bartenders who regularly worked and relied on tips Tuesday nights at Tres, Joy texted Open Mic Night’s host, Nathan Graham, and suggested people post videos of themselves playing music on social media with a link for people to donate money to the Tres Hombres staff since they were out of a job.

And it worked.

After another round to raise money for the staff at PKs performed so well, a Facebook page was built to share videos and keep everyone informed about the upcoming week’s plan. Graham’s partner Jen Haselhorst has run the page ever since.

In the first three months, Graham said the Facebook page dubbed “Closed Mic Night” raised about $20,000. The fourth week Closed Mic Night happened, the page was raising money for the Good Samaritan House, and an anonymous donor gave $10,000.

Graham still doesn’t know who did it but he is incredibly thankful, he said.

“It was a hit! People loved them,” Joy said. “We would make some drinks, have some snacks like chips and salsa, have margaritas, pretend we were at Tres, and watch the show.”

What started as a small gesture of charity turned into an effective way to raise money for people and local organizations in Southern Illinois.

If Stick Gilbert, Open Mic’s regular in-house drummer and participant in Closed Mic Night, had to guess, he estimated about $65,000 to $70,000 was collectively raised for about 35 individuals and local organizations as of January 2022.

And that figure keeps growing as Closed Mic Night continues.

The Closed Mic community relies on Gilbert’s and Graham’s leadership when determining who to raise money for if the musicians don’t have a person or cause in mind.

Most recently, in January, musicians raised money for Josh Morrison, a friend and musician. Morrison suffered a blood clot that led to cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU in Nashville, Tennessee, with his family.

As of Feb. 1, Morrison’s GoFundMe campaign raised over $16,000.

People across the country, including Nashville, Tennessee, Buffalo, New York, and Colorado uploaded video submissions to the Closed Mic Night page.

Graham said it is hard to track how much money has been collected over the past two years because there isn’t a central fund. Instead, people who create videos share the specific causes’ link: public GoFundMe campaigns, private PayPal accounts, or nonprofit campaigns.

Since those uncertain origins two years ago, the Closed Mic Night community continues to respond to calls of help from Southern Illinois people during an era of increased social isolation, political division, economic hardship and tragedy.

Success keeps on giving

The success of Carbondale’s Closed Mic Night continues, albeit slightly different than its early days.

On the surface, giving money towards a cause became more accessible, being online. Before Closed Mic Night, people had to be at Tres Hombres in Carbondale on Tuesday evenings to throw some cash into the tip jar for a local cause.

By pasting a link onto a Facebook post of someone playing music and sharing it, the opportunity to donate money becomes as straightforward as a few swipes and taps on a smartphone.

“As far as fundraising goes, Closed Mic Night has been much more successful,” Graham said. “It reaches thousands of people each week, which we can’t do on Tuesdays at Tres.”

Open and Closed Mic Night participant Colleen Springer-Lopez said she is not surprised Closed Mic Night is so successful because it builds belonging and is positive.

“We might not have a dollar to donate, but we have a song, and that’s valuable,” she said.

Beyond the digital community, the real-life group rich consists of long-lasting friendships among musicians that, in some cases, go back decades.

“It is kind of funny, maybe ironic, it took this virtual version of this community to get it this type of recognition when it has long existed as a real flesh-and-blood community,” said Closed Mic Night participant Matt Garrison.

Garrison is a singer-songwriter and an English instructor at John A. Logan Community College. In 2002, he moved to the area full-time, and in 2017 he started to perform music again after a hiatus.

“The open-mic night community at Tres Hombres in Carbondale was a hugely important conduit for me towards meeting people in the local music scene and getting the regular opportunity to play music in front of and with welcoming local musicians,” Garrison said. “It felt like I was discovering the missing link to my own life in Carbondale. For the first time since we moved here in 2002, I found my community, and our community in many ways because my wife is a musician, too.”

It amazed Garrison how supportive and non-judgmental the people were who regularly attended Open Mic Nights at Tres.

“The thing I can't underscore enough is how good a lot of these people are, and there is so much talent,” Garrison said. “We might assume that people of a certain level of accomplishment in their chosen field might be chilly towards people who are less accomplished or less capable in that same field, but it just isn’t that way with these Carbondale folks.”

Garrison said the roles Gilbert, Graham, and Haselhorst take on by organizing, promoting, and fostering a supportive digital environment are essential to the musicians who submit videos to feel supported.

“When we post musical stuff on social media, it is only a call, but the response isn’t always there,” Garrison said. ”But Closed Mic was a community project, and the response was already built into it, which made it a unique thing to be a part of as a musician because you knew that your efforts were going to be appreciated.”

Gilbert acts as the beating heart of the Closed Mic Night community because he reacts supportively and leaves an individualized comment on every video submitted, Garrison said.

“To drum up that kind of optimism and enthusiasm for every video that gets put out there – we aren’t all great at this – but he makes you feel like you’re great,” he said.

The generous support that Gilbert shows towards Closed Mic Night participants is indicative of the close-knit community in Carbondale’s music scene.

Even before the pandemic, Eva Joy said that this was a community of artists eager to support one another.

“It is not a competitive group at all, and it is super creative and cooperative,” She said. “Especially in the sense that you see so many individuals in so many different bands.”

Local musicians understand if they work together, the scene will be more fun, engaging and successful versus being cut-throat and focused on dominating Carbondale venues, Joy said.

“We are here, and we understand how awesome this place is, and we want to keep feeding that and each other,” Joy said. “And keep it going, keep it thriving on this level that feels sustainable for all of us.”

Graham said Closed Mic Night is only successful because of the close-knit Carbondale music scene.

“The only way it works is if people take the time and effort to make these videos,” he said. “It’s not the Facebook page that’s doing anything - we’re just sharing videos. It’s all the folks who are creating and sharing their talents in a way that can help out the community. And there seems to be no shortage of that around Southern Illinois.”

A welcomed distraction

Closed Mic’s success is also thanks to everyone welcoming the distraction in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when uncertainty was a sign of the times.

“We would happily anticipate Closed Mic night all week long and plan our videos,” Garrison said. “It gave my wife and me something to be excited about during that period where everyone was dealing with these total lockdowns.”

During the initial months of the pandemic, registered nurse and Makanda resident Beth Koehler also found pleasure by watching the videos submitted by her friends and community members on the Carbondale Closed Mic Night Facebook page.

Koehler, who said she tries to see live music at least once a week, felt it was fantastic she could still see her friends play music during those troubled times.

“I’ve been looking for things that could help keep the community together, and this is one of them,” Koehler said.

The Closed Mic Night videos provided Koehler with solace during a time when intense anxiety was felt across communities, especially in the early days, when nobody knew how long the pandemic would last and the precautions that were needed to keep people safe.

“At one point, I was quarantining in an RV because we didn’t know how contagious it was or wasn’t, so I was watching all those videos, and it was helping me get through,” she said.

While Closed Mic Night helped Koehler and others make it through the early days of the pandemic, it was in May 2021 when Koehler and her family needed the community.

On May 4th, Koehler and her son fell off a 30-foot bluff in the Shawnee National Forest near Twin Falls. Both sustained life-threatening injuries.

Koehler said she doesn’t remember many details while in Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She knows that Alex and Andrea Kirt set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the recovery costs, and another person decided to put the fundraiser as Closed Mic’s Night cause that week.

“I was able to listen to all the beautiful songs,” Koehler said. “At that point, I was out of the hospital ... and in a wheelchair and couldn’t do much while my son was in the ICU. Everyone would go to work, and I would be sitting there all day thinking about that. Having that community and many other folks show up in that time – it kind of blew me away – I didn’t expect it all.”

When it seemed everyone was out for themselves, Koehler said the Closed Mic Night community reminded her that people with good intentions and hearts still exist.

“Oh yeah, wait, there are good people. I forgot,” Koehler said. “And they are in my community, and they care.”

In Koehler’s situation, she said the outpouring of love and support was more robust than usual.

Perhaps that has to do with people needing to do something good when mass death due to the pandemic and political unrest stemming from the 2020 election was at the forefront of many people’s minds.

For Closed Mic Night participant Kane Kerely, it was.

Kerely moved to Carbondale in 2007 from Rockford to study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he earned a fine arts degree. He said Closed Mic Night was a source of empowerment during precarious times.

“In this weird ocean of chaos, anything you can grab onto (to) not feel helpless,” he said. “When you just enjoy playing music, you can record a short video, post it online, and lo and behold, ycan help people in your community. It feels good, and it feels rewarding. But at the same time, it is a small drop in the bucket. We are trying to do something for the better, but so much is out of our control.”

It is unknown how long Closed Mic Night will continue — and when Southern Illinois musicians will once again routinely play at Open Mic Night in the dimly lit bar of Tres Hombres.

“I’m glad that we’ve been able to do both, but it wouldn’t bother me so much if Closed Mic Night came to an end and we never have to do it again,” Gilbert laughingly admitted. “But I’m thinking that’s probably two to three years down the road - it is hard to say.”

In May 2021, when COVID-19 infection rates were lower and the temperature was higher, Open Mic Night temporarily restarted on the patio of Tres Hombres. But, as the delta and omicron variants spread throughout Southern Illinois, Closed Mic Night resumed this winter.

The change in Open Mic Night’s set-up also allowed it to start earlier, which gave people who otherwise couldn’t attend the weekly event a chance to play. After Closed Mic Night gained popularity, Joy said it inspired a whole new group to participate and expanded the Open Mic Night crew of musicians.

“The moments we have been able to do Open Mic Night are the most glorious, beautiful, exciting nights because we are all so pumped to see each other and jump up and play with each other,” Joy said.

Lessons learned, wisdom gained

As all significant transitions do, the switch to Closed Mic Night taught the musicians to try out new things like recording themselves to publish online and managing expectations, perfectionism, and community building.

Although 2020 is considered a terrible year by many, it was a year where Gilbert had to learn and master new things like playing the piano and using technology to record himself playing or performing a drum solo, he said. Graham said he, too, had to learn how to edit videos and learn the basics of home recording.

The chaos of the pandemic also taught Gilbert that planning for the future is not necessarily fruitful because you never know what is going to happen, he said.

Joy and her bandmate and friend Kendall Bell said they came up against perfectionism, trying to record the perfect video for Closed Mic Night. To learn how to accept videos that are “good enough,” they’ve approached Closed Mic Night videos as if they were at Open Mic Night by playing in the moment and moving on.

Perhaps the most meaningful wisdom gained from the past two years is to be present in the moment and appreciate what you have while you have it.

“This group has taught us that everything can be taken away in a few seconds, and we better appreciate what we have because you never know when it is going to stop,” Gilbert said.

Southern Illinois has an ample supply of talent and generosity in every little hollow and valley across the region, despite the exterior, that sometimes is flippantly referred to as a “wasteland.”

“Even though Southern Illinois is not anywhere close to being an affluent region, people here give like we are the richest people in the United States, I think,” Garrison said.

Without the established businesses and venues that provide space for musical talent, the vast and versatile music community in Southern Illinois would not be as prosperous today. Koehler thinks this is why people must engage in the community as much as possible.

“If you don’t feel like you can connect in person, try virtually or digitally,” Koehler said. “Call people up, check up on them, upload a video for closed mic night. We must remain connected and take care of each other, and the young ones coming up have to see that.”

In the pandemic years, they can see community-building digitally modeled in Closed Mic Nights – an activity anybody can participate in. Even a person with zero dollars to their name can share the videos of local musicians playing for a cause, Gilbert said.

“The community coming together to help the community is all we got. We all have each other, and when one of us falls, we all fall,” he said.

