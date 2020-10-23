Doctor Detective

“I wanted to use my love for science and desire to help others in a meaningful way. I specifically chose infectious diseases because of the intellectually challenging nature of the specialty. Infectious disease physicians conduct ‘detective work’ needed to diagnose mysterious cases. I like that each patient is unique and has their own story to tell. In this medical specialty, we see a large variety of disease; you will never get bored. The joyful feeling you get from successfully diagnosing and treating a complex patient is like no other.”

“She has been my biggest cheerleader and constant support system throughout the arduous journey of medical school and I would not be where I am today without her. There were many late nights of studying where she would wait for me to go to bed before she herself would turn in for the night. Knowing this, I would wait until her light was off and return to my studying. It wasn’t until years later that I learned she knew all along what I was doing and we both laughed about it. Medical school begins after high school in Saudi Arabia and at 18 years old, it’s difficult to commit to a career for the rest of your life. There were definitely times when the training felt too difficult and I wanted to quit. But with my mother by my side encouraging me every step of the way, I’ve been able to achieve my dream of becoming a physician.”