Kids' Summer Week of Choir: Mixing music and ministry at Murdale

“It’s a fun week of Bible quizzes, character training, singing and staging a complete children’s musical in just one week. It’s very high-energy,” Taylor, who serves as the church’s music and worship pastor as well as the director for Summer Week of Choir.

This year’s musical features an Olympic theme.

“This year we are bringing back a favorite from a number of years ago, ‘Hans Bronson’s Gold Medal Mission.’ It’s about an American hero who is competing in the Olympics. Reporters help him start thinking about his goals in life and what drives him. It’s a really cool way of looking at the Olympic rings and how all of the colors can stand for something in the Christian life,” he said.

The musical, which features skits as well as music from the SWOC participants, will be offered in two free public performances this weekend.

Taylor said even though the week-long program is a ministry of Murdale Baptist Church, Summer Week of Choir has a much bigger reach.