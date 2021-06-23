Kids' Summer Week of Choir: Mixing music and ministry at Murdale

CARBONDALE — Inside a Carbondale church, Tommy Taylor stops mid-sentence and bellows into a microphone: “Whoop!”
Immediately, dozens of children stop their chatter and giggles and respond in unison: “Whoop!”
Taylor’s call for attention is as much of a tradition at Summer Week of Choir as the production itself. For more than 25 years, Taylor and a small army of volunteers at Murdale Baptist Church have focused children on Christian principles by teaching to perform in a musical production, mixing in scripture lessons, games and fun along the way.
Summer Week of Choir participants – some 75 boys and girls this year ranging from kindergarteners to those entering sixth grade – learn very early that “Whoop!” means it is time for quiet and to concentrate on the matters at hand: five days of learning a musical which they will perform twice at the end of the week.
“It’s a fun week of Bible quizzes, character training, singing and staging a complete children’s musical in just one week. It’s very high-energy,” Taylor, who serves as the church’s music and worship pastor as well as the director for Summer Week of Choir.
This year’s musical features an Olympic theme.
“This year we are bringing back a favorite from a number of years ago, ‘Hans Bronson’s Gold Medal Mission.’ It’s about an American hero who is competing in the Olympics. Reporters help him start thinking about his goals in life and what drives him. It’s a really cool way of looking at the Olympic rings and how all of the colors can stand for something in the Christian life,” he said.
The musical, which features skits as well as music from the SWOC participants, will be offered in two free public performances this weekend.
Taylor said even though the week-long program is a ministry of Murdale Baptist Church, Summer Week of Choir has a much bigger reach.
“It’s not just for our church,” he said, adding that participating choir members represent dozens of churches from across Southern Illinois. “It is more like us partnering with churches all across Southern Illinois to encourage their own children because they will be the future leaders, the future youth workers, the future preachers and volunteers in their own churches.”
He said that the event requires almost as many volunteers as there are participants handling everything from food preparation and set building to costumes and serving as small group leaders during the entire week. Many of the volunteers are former participants. Some even take vacation to volunteer at Summer Week of Choir.
Taylor explained Summer Week of Choir was started by a former church leader and it has been his privilege to continue the program since first joining the staff at Murdale in 2000. He said the program has been around long enough to see second-generation performers.
“We see many children or younger siblings participate because of the fun the older ones had when they were at Summer Week of Choir,” Taylor said. “I love keeping the tradition going. It is a sweet affirmation that we’ve made a difference in people’s lives. That’s probably the biggest reward I get.”