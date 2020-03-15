Southern Illinois faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic

Caution has risen among members of congregations across Southern Illinois with the news of the pandemic.

“The measures taken by the diocese are appropriate, they try to keep the element of fear down but still have people be cautious,” Bill Hamilton, of Carbondale, said. “We try to not get out more than we need to. We just do the common sense thing by washing our hands and such.”

Anne Hoerner, a St. Francis Xavier parishioner from Murphysboro, said the virus has made her more aware of the people around her.

“We’re just trying to keep calm and we’re (at church) to thank someone for being in our lives,” Hoerner said. “I’m going to try to keep as normal a schedule as you can and try to be more aware of the people around you, just taking care of yourself.”

Hoerner said she went to three stores to find hand sanitizer. She found some at Walgreens Saturday and was allowed to purchase the last two bottles in stock. She said patrons were timed by employees to accommodate high demands.

Terry Marmion, a campus minister at the Newman Catholic Center, said the virus has created a struggle within the Catholic-college community because of the bonds and friendships formed within the organization.