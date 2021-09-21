Watch now: How a Carbondale group is raising funds for Afghan evacuees

CARBONDALE — A group of area residents who decided several years ago to find ways to welcome and assist immigrants coming to Southern Illinois wants to help Afghan evacuees coming to the St. Louis area.

“Our original goal was to encourage refugee families to relocate to our area,” explained Jim Dooley, one of the members of CAIRS – Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support. “But we learned that there are specific organizations that are allowed to bring refugees in and some specific rules of relocation.”

The Biden administration has requested funding from Congress to help resettle 65,000 Afghans in the United States by the end of this month and 125,000 by September 2022. Illinois is expected to accept 860 Afghan evacuees, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. Missouri is expected to get 1,200.

Dooley said that those rules require refugees to live within 50 miles of the participating organization during their first six months in the country and the closest area served by one of the groups is the St. Louis area.

“We’ve learned that the St. Louis area is expecting up to 1,000 families eventually,” he said.

Initially in response to the Afghan evacuees coming to St. Louis, CAIRS was requesting the donation of household items and goods, but the focus has changed to monetary gifts and gift cards to supermarkets and general merchandise stores.

“Honestly, we got overwhelmed with so many people and so much stuff,” Dooley said, adding that donated items which were unneeded in St. Louis are being sent to the New Orleans area as part of hurricane recovery efforts.

Dooley said his organization still has hopes of welcoming refugees to Southern Illinois should any choose to relocate following their initial stay in the region.

“If they don’t want to live in a big city like St. Louis, we want them to consider coming here,” he said. “We have a university and a community college, public transportation and excellent health care.”

He added that the group will be working to keep a list of available services and employment opportunities.

Donations to assist evacuees in the St. Louis area may be sent to International Institute of St. Louis, Attn: Donations, 3401 Arsenal St., St. Louis, MO, 63118.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

