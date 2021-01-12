A well-stocked pantry helps meals come together quickly at home

For better or worse, 2020 created many new home cooks. According to an Acosta study published this past September, 55% of people surveyed are eating at home more as a result of the pandemic. With restaurants closed completely or closed to inside dining, we turned to meal kits and cooking at home. While some see the extra time in the kitchen as a burden, others found a newfound passion for the culinary arts. In another study by Bloomberg News, nearly half those surveyed indicate they plan to keep cooking after the pandemic is over.

Cooking so many meals at home can be daunting, even for those who love to cook. Standing in front of the pantry or refrigerator trying to determine what to fix for dinner is inevitable. We’ve all done it, probably more than a few times. Having a well-stocked pantry and a few go-to meals ready will make the question “What will I cook for dinner?” easier to answer.

A well-stocked pantry

Being able to quickly pull together a meal requires having some basic ingredients on hand in your pantry. A well-stocked pantry provides a variety of ingredients that can be mixed and matched with one another as well as items in your refrigerator or freezer.