An ode to the onion: They build flavor in dishes, and can take center stage, too

To the average Midwestern home cook, onions may seem little more than a flavor builder. Onions are vegetables that we add to recipes to make them taste good, not something we typically let stand alone as the star of a dish. Maybe it is time to change how we treat the fragrant onion.

Onion’s origin story

Historians agree that people were eating wild onions for thousands of years before the onion was cultivated. The exact origin of the onion is debated, with some food historians referencing central Asia and others suggesting Iran and West Pakistan.

Onions grew in many regions of the world and were likely domesticated in these various places about the same time. The onion proved versatile and useful; it was easy to grow, easy to transport, and easy to preserve, and it found a lasting place in our collective diet.

Strains of wild onions grew all over North America and were used by Native Americans as food as well as for medicinal purposes. Onions were also an ingredient in dyes. Nevertheless, the English onion arrived on the Mayflower to be used as a garden crop by our early settlers.

Superstitious onions