An ode to the onion: They build flavor in dishes, and can take center stage, too

To the average Midwestern home cook, onions may seem little more than a flavor builder. Onions are vegetables that we add to recipes to make them taste good, not something we typically let stand alone as the star of a dish. Maybe it is time to change how we treat the fragrant onion.
Onion’s origin story
Historians agree that people were eating wild onions for thousands of years before the onion was cultivated. The exact origin of the onion is debated, with some food historians referencing central Asia and others suggesting Iran and West Pakistan.
Onions grew in many regions of the world and were likely domesticated in these various places about the same time. The onion proved versatile and useful; it was easy to grow, easy to transport, and easy to preserve, and it found a lasting place in our collective diet.
Strains of wild onions grew all over North America and were used by Native Americans as food as well as for medicinal purposes. Onions were also an ingredient in dyes. Nevertheless, the English onion arrived on the Mayflower to be used as a garden crop by our early settlers.
Superstitious onions
Onions are powerful, both in smell and taste. As a result, they are ripe in our folklore. When the plague hit Eastern Europe in the 1700s, people used onions and garlic as a way to chase off the evil spirits blamed for causing the plague.
One folktale that came from the 1919 flu epidemic indicates cut onions left around the home would help prevent illness. This also led to the belief that eating a leftover cut onion would poison you.
Onions and garlic were also hung by the strand in doorways to ward off vampires — yes, vampires. The strong smell and taste of the onion was considered enough to frighten these creatures, causing them to retreat.
While we have no reason to scare away vampires in modern-day America, there may be some essence of accuracy in using onions to cure illness. A cut onion attracts germs, thereby helping to keep humans a bit safer. That said, it’s a stinky proposition to leave cut onions all over your house!
Onions, however, do contain some health benefits. According to the National Onion Association, onions are high in Vitamin C and are a good source of folic acid. They contain calcium and iron and provide a decent amount of dietary fiber.
Processing onions
Summer is a perfect time to buy local onions and store or process them for use over the winter. Yellow or white onions can be stored for several months. The same sulfurous compounds that make us cry when cutting an onion help extend their storage life. These onions should be stored long-term in a cool, dry place where they can breathe. Temperature between 40-45°F is ideal.
Sweet onions have a high moisture content and don’t store as well. As a result, it is best to use these more quickly or process them for freezing. To store them for a short time, it is best to wrap each onion in a paper towel and keep them in your refrigerator. Use them within a few weeks after purchase.
Freezing onions to use later in cooked dishes is simple. Slice or dice your onions and place them in a single layer on a baking sheet to flash freeze. This keeps them from sticking together. Scoop the frozen onions into freezer-safe containers, remove the air, and freeze for up to six months. The onions will not be crisp when thawed, hence using them in cooked dishes like soups, sauces, or casseroles.
Contrary to the old wives’ tale, you can eat (and store) leftover cut onions. Simply place them in an airtight container and refrigerate for seven to 10 days. The acidic nature of the onion keeps it plenty safe for consumption.
As with any vegetable, adding a bit more to your eating habits is a good thing. You will find several varieties at your local farmers markets all summer long.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
