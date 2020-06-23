Celery is an essential aromatic, but it can stand on its own, too

While California grows 80% of our nation's supply of celery, you can enjoy locally grown celery this time of year — and it tastes better than what we typically find in the grocery store!
An often forgotten vegetable, celery carries a variety of health benefits and, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is a good source of Vitamin C.
Celery appears in international flavor bases
For many of us, celery is just one of many ingredients that go into dressing and stuffing at Thanksgiving or is stuffed with pimento cheese for a snack. It is the centerpiece of the famous “Ants on a Log” kid snack — peanut butter-stuffed celery stalks topped with raisins. However, celery has deep roots in French and Louisiana Cajun and Creole cuisines as base flavors — or aromatics.
The traditional French mirepoix (pronounced “meer-pwah”) is a base flavor of two parts diced onion to one part each diced carrot and celery. This mixture is typically cooked in a fat like butter until the vegetables are soft and sweet, but not yet caramelized or browned. This is often the start of soups and stews.
The holy trinity in Cajun and Creole cuisines is the base for several dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and étouffée. This base consists of equal measures of onion, bell pepper, and celery, although there is debate on the amount of each that should be used. The vegetables are finely chopped or minced and sautéed in butter or other fat until they begin to caramelize. Flour is often added to create roux from which the remainder of the dish is built. It is the caramelization that provides the familiar flavors of our favorite Cajun and Creole dishes.
There are other variations of mirepoix in international cuisines. In Latin cuisine, a purée of onions, peppers, cilantro and garlic — a sofrito — is used as a flavor base. The Italian sofrito mimics mirepoix but may include fennel, garlic, and parsley. The German suppengrün (soup greens) includes leek, carrot and celery root as the base with thyme, celery leaf, or onion added. The Polish version, włoszczyzna, uses carrot, parsnip, celery root, leeks and white cabbage.
Standing on its own
You have likely used celery as an aromatic in your own cooking. Maybe you have munched on celery stalks stuffed with peanut butter or pineapple cheese, but have you considered it as the key player in your meal?
Celery has an important role in building flavor in many cuisines, but it can certainly stand on its own and become the star of the show. Creamed, braised, or puréed for soup, celery has a long-standing place in our kitchens as the main ingredient.
Throughout most of the 19th and the 20th centuries, celery was inexpensive and plentiful in the U.S.A. As a result, it was a popular mainstay for the home cook. While these vintage preparations are still commonplace, celery has become a feature in salads, toast toppings, guacamole, vegetable bowls, sandwich spreads, and even cocktails — beyond the obligatory Bloody Mary garnish.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
