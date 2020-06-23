Celery is an essential aromatic, but it can stand on its own, too

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While California grows 80% of our nation's supply of celery, you can enjoy locally grown celery this time of year — and it tastes better than what we typically find in the grocery store!

An often forgotten vegetable, celery carries a variety of health benefits and, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is a good source of Vitamin C.

Celery appears in international flavor bases

For many of us, celery is just one of many ingredients that go into dressing and stuffing at Thanksgiving or is stuffed with pimento cheese for a snack. It is the centerpiece of the famous “Ants on a Log” kid snack — peanut butter-stuffed celery stalks topped with raisins. However, celery has deep roots in French and Louisiana Cajun and Creole cuisines as base flavors — or aromatics.

The traditional French mirepoix (pronounced “meer-pwah”) is a base flavor of two parts diced onion to one part each diced carrot and celery. This mixture is typically cooked in a fat like butter until the vegetables are soft and sweet, but not yet caramelized or browned. This is often the start of soups and stews.