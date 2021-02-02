Common American comfort foods have roots in Pennsylvania Dutch cookery

The Pennsylvania Dutch aren’t Dutch at all; “Dutch” having been derived from Deutch, meaning German. They are descendants of early German immigrants who arrived in Pennsylvania as early as 1683 when 13 Mennonite and Crefelder families traveled to modern-day Philadelphia. They sought religious freedom and fled devastation. Once the group arrived, they bought land for 10 cents an acre from William Penn and settled Germantown.

Pennsylvania Dutch heritage is steeped in the beginning of America, as this group was the first to do many things, including organizing a dining club in 1732 Philadelphia. That same Dutch cookery was in the forefront of the Revolutionary War as General George Washington preferred it to English fare. Dutch cooking would later be outshined by French cuisine.

Today, the Pennsylvania Dutch region is made up of Amish, Lutheran, Mennonite and Morovian, among other groups. They speak various dialects of their original German language as well as English. While their religious beliefs and culture vary, the food and folk art of the Pennsylvania Dutch bind them together.

Pennsylvania Dutch cookery