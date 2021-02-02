Common American comfort foods have roots in Pennsylvania Dutch cookery

The Pennsylvania Dutch aren’t Dutch at all; “Dutch” having been derived from Deutch, meaning German. They are descendants of early German immigrants who arrived in Pennsylvania as early as 1683 when 13 Mennonite and Crefelder families traveled to modern-day Philadelphia. They sought religious freedom and fled devastation. Once the group arrived, they bought land for 10 cents an acre from William Penn and settled Germantown.
Pennsylvania Dutch heritage is steeped in the beginning of America, as this group was the first to do many things, including organizing a dining club in 1732 Philadelphia. That same Dutch cookery was in the forefront of the Revolutionary War as General George Washington preferred it to English fare. Dutch cooking would later be outshined by French cuisine.
Today, the Pennsylvania Dutch region is made up of Amish, Lutheran, Mennonite and Morovian, among other groups. They speak various dialects of their original German language as well as English. While their religious beliefs and culture vary, the food and folk art of the Pennsylvania Dutch bind them together.
Pennsylvania Dutch cookery
Regional cooking in America sprung largely from isolation, either by geography, language or culture. When these things begin to disappear, so too does regional cuisine. For many generations around the turn of the 20th century, traditional Pennsylvania Dutch cookery languished between elders who clung to their heritage and youth who desired to eat what other Americans were eating. If you look close, this old German cuisine is still present in our modern diets.
Foods like apple butter, chicken pot pie and potato soup all have roots in Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. Less common but likely still recognizable are scrapple, spätzle, shoofly pie and whoopie pies. Once you really dig into the food heritage, items like fried cucumbers, dandelion salad and pig knuckles with sauerkraut lay a path for the most curious eaters.
The Pennsylvania Dutch came primarily from the Rhine Valley, the Palatinate and German Switzerland. They brought farming skills along with cooking methods from home with them. Dutch farms, however, were isolated in rural settings in Pennsylvania and had to be self-sustaining. Winters meant using preserved fruits and vegetables and dried or smoked meats.
Breakfast in the traditional Dutch home often consisted of meat and potatoes with a milk gravy. Sausage and ham or scrapple were likely on the table. Breakfast desserts like Shoo-fly pie, a molasses crumb cake, is a favorite.
The mid-day meal mimicked the early morning with meat and potatoes. The addition of vegetables and “sweet and sours” like braised red cabbage or hot potato salad balanced the meal.
Supper was the lightest of the meals and the Dutch often relied on soups and chowders in the evening. Families nearly always had broth on hand that was saved from cooking meats and fish. Egg noodles or potatoes are recurring ingredients in Dutch soup recipes. Homemade breads, apple butter, schmierkase (similar to cream cheese) accompanied the evening soup.
In many ways, the Dutch way of eating was no different than other farm families throughout America’s history. They were frugal and the food was hearty. While a visit to the Pennsylvania Dutch region will provide a glimpse into their food heritage, you can certainly enjoy fresh bread with schmierkase and apple butter with your evening potato chowder at home.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.