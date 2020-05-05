Creating in the kitchen: SIU students use pandemic to create online cooking videos

Looking for versatility

Kelly Overhaug, a junior human nutrition and dietetics major from Taylorville, was looking forward to working in a dining hall. She was a bit worried when she got the new assignment since she had very little video experience.

However, she had access to the SIU kitchens and recording equipment, and with just the food she had on hand, she managed to present some appealing dishes, including peanut butter and jelly oatmeal, homemade granola and made-from-scratch tortillas.

“I chose PBJ oatmeal and granola because of their versatility,” she said. “These two recipes have ingredients that can be easily substituted with pretty much any ingredient from your pantry.”

She decided to make tortillas because they are used in tacos and many other dishes, and yet many people have never made them from scratch.

“I thought that maybe if someone had all of the ingredients to make tacos or another dish that used tortillas, but didn’t have tortillas, they could use this recipe and avoid an unnecessary trip to the grocery store,” Overhaug said. She also noted that in some locales, yeast is difficult to obtain, so tortillas are “a good carb option to make instead of bread.”

Experienced in changing courses