Don't fear the eggplant. It's not as intimidating as you might think.

An aubergine in Ireland and brinjal in South Africa, the eggplant is prominent in many cuisines. Those who live in the southern United States may know it as a guinea squash. We are most familiar with the large bulbous purple shape, but eggplant comes in different colors and many sizes. No matter its name or color, the eggplant is in the nightshade family, so those who are allergic or intolerant of nightshade plants should avoid it.

While the eggplant is incredibly versatile, it has a tendency to intimidate home cooks — maybe because they can also be persnickety. If you get an eggplant that is dry and bitter when cooked, it will ruin you forever on the vast possibilities eggplant brings to the kitchen.

Putting in the time to tame this fruit eaten as a vegetable is well worth it. Bringing out the eggplant’s creamier sweet side is as easy as treating it with care and learning its peculiarities. Such is the case with any relationship! Cultivating the relationship will also take time.

Keeping and using eggplant

Choosing the best eggplant is straightforward. Just give it a squeeze! It should be firm and feel heavy. If it is spongy and gives in, pick another. Spongy eggplants soak up too much oil or moisture and will not turn out well when cooked.