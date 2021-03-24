Don't sip. Stir — how to use soda pop in your culinary pursuits

Cooking with soda (pop, cola, fizzy beverages) is seeing a resurgence in popular culture as one lemon-lime soda company recently began advertising the use of its soda in culinary pursuits.
While not common throughout the U.S. at the time, using soda in recipes actually dates to the first half of the 20th century.
The history behind using soda in our recipes is not clear, however. It is possible soda replaced sugar during the days of WWII food rations, or that it was simply an easy substitute for lacking ingredients like baking soda.
What we do know is the method was first prevalent among Southern cooks. Then, in the 1950s, the concept swept the nation.
By 1952, soda manufacturers had begun running advertising campaigns with recipes that included their main products, namely Coca-Cola and 7-Up. Following suit, newspapers began printing various recipes while the companies provided recipe booklets to consumers.
Recipes like “April Day Salad”, which incorporates lemon jello, lemon-lime soda, crushed pineapple, and applesauce, were common in newspaper food sections. Other recipes called for pouring lemon-lime soda over fish, using soda in barbeque sauces, and incorporating it into pancake batter. Some recipes stuck with us over the years, others like “7-Up Cheese Aspic” did not.
How to Use Soda in Cooking
Soda was initially used in baking as a way to replace leavening agents. Early recipes like 7-Up Cake and Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake graced family meals.
While soda can replace leavening agents in cake recipes, using it to completely replace eggs, butter or other fats can result in unappealing baked goods. However, combined with confectioners sugar, soda will give you a doughnut or bundt cake glaze that heightens its flavor.
The phosphoric acid in soda helps tenderize meat. As a result, soda serves as a helpful addition to marinades. Use soda to replace all or part of acids called for in marinade recipes. Because dark cola is slightly higher in acidity than vinegar or lemon juice, reduce the time necessary for your meat to rest in the marinade. A good rule of thumb is up to 8 hours to prevent your meat from breaking down too much.
Soda can be used to braise large cuts of meat, which is also due to soda’s phosphoric acid. Use soda to replace wine in braising liquid for beef. Once your beef is finished, you can reduce the remaining liquid by boiling it. This will concentrate the soda’s flavors and produce a delicious sauce for your final dish.
Use dark cola to help caramelize onions or as a base to cook mushrooms. Start your vegetables in a pan with some butter, then add the soda to help along the cooking process. Cook everything long enough to reduce the liquid. The soda provides a unique depth of flavor to these toppings.
Sauces and glazes are also good vehicles for soda. Soda can be boiled and reduced on its own, which results in a syrupy sweet sauce. It can also be combined with a variety of other ingredients to create unique flavor profiles. The combination of soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and dark cola creates a teriyaki sauce with a little extra zip.
Whether you grew up eating dishes made with your favorite soda, or are completely new to this idea, there are a variety of ways to incorporate one of America’s most beloved beverages.