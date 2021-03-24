Don't sip. Stir — how to use soda pop in your culinary pursuits

How to Use Soda in Cooking

Soda was initially used in baking as a way to replace leavening agents. Early recipes like 7-Up Cake and Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake graced family meals.

While soda can replace leavening agents in cake recipes, using it to completely replace eggs, butter or other fats can result in unappealing baked goods. However, combined with confectioners sugar, soda will give you a doughnut or bundt cake glaze that heightens its flavor.

The phosphoric acid in soda helps tenderize meat. As a result, soda serves as a helpful addition to marinades. Use soda to replace all or part of acids called for in marinade recipes. Because dark cola is slightly higher in acidity than vinegar or lemon juice, reduce the time necessary for your meat to rest in the marinade. A good rule of thumb is up to 8 hours to prevent your meat from breaking down too much.

Soda can be used to braise large cuts of meat, which is also due to soda’s phosphoric acid. Use soda to replace wine in braising liquid for beef. Once your beef is finished, you can reduce the remaining liquid by boiling it. This will concentrate the soda’s flavors and produce a delicious sauce for your final dish.