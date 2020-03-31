Elaborate French dishes served in Monroe White House, but the couple ate simple foods in private

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1817, James Monroe was inaugurated as the fifth president of the United States. For the first time, the inauguration ceremonies were held on the then-unfinished portico of the Capitol Building. A reception at the Monroe’s Washington home followed the ceremony. The evening ended with an Inaugural Ball attended by President Monroe and the first lady. It would be nearly a year, however, before the first family would move into the White House, as it was still being rebuilt from destruction during the War of 1812.

The White House was reopened to the public on New Year’s Day 1818 with a grand afternoon party. Thus began Elizabeth’s time as official White House hostess. Her social duties very quickly became unmanageable, partly due to Elizabeth’s illness. After the birth of her son, Elizabeth began suffering from seizures and collapses that plagued her for the rest of her life. As a result, her oldest daughter, Eliza, was a significant help in fulfilling the responsibilities of the first lady.

Secretary of State John Adams created a code of social etiquette — protocol — for the first lady. This was an uncommon move at the time, as it retracted Washington’s society and limited the duties of the first lady. This same protocol, with slight changes, is still used today.