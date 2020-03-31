Elaborate French dishes served in Monroe White House, but the couple ate simple foods in private

Elizabeth Kortright was born to New York society in 1768. Her father, a former British officer, was an accomplished New York merchant. He became a Tory in order to protect his fortune. This, however, was never mentioned after Elizabeth married James Monroe at age 17 in 1786. Monroe was 10 years her senior. The two met while Monroe served in the Continental Congress.
Elizabeth’s upbringing made her well enough suited to the job of first lady. Standing by the side of her husband as he navigated his long political career earned her nicknames like “the smiling little Venus.” She was an adept hostess, but it was during years spent in Paris while her husband was the U.S. Minister to France where she realized the overarching importance placed on social etiquette.
Near the end of the French Revolution, Elizabeth visited the imprisoned wife of the Marquis de Lafayette. Lafayette was a personal friend of many American Revolutionary patriots including George Washington. Arriving in the American Embassy’s carriage, her visit made a point even though it was an unofficial visit by the U.S. government. In turn, the French government saw this as an opportunity to maintain its alliance with the U.S. and released Adrienne de Lafayette.
As a result of her time in Paris, Elizabeth followed French social protocol and created an image that balanced the new American customs with those of old Europe. This allowed her to build strong social ties on behalf of her husband.
In 1817, James Monroe was inaugurated as the fifth president of the United States. For the first time, the inauguration ceremonies were held on the then-unfinished portico of the Capitol Building. A reception at the Monroe’s Washington home followed the ceremony. The evening ended with an Inaugural Ball attended by President Monroe and the first lady. It would be nearly a year, however, before the first family would move into the White House, as it was still being rebuilt from destruction during the War of 1812.
The White House was reopened to the public on New Year’s Day 1818 with a grand afternoon party. Thus began Elizabeth’s time as official White House hostess. Her social duties very quickly became unmanageable, partly due to Elizabeth’s illness. After the birth of her son, Elizabeth began suffering from seizures and collapses that plagued her for the rest of her life. As a result, her oldest daughter, Eliza, was a significant help in fulfilling the responsibilities of the first lady.
Secretary of State John Adams created a code of social etiquette — protocol — for the first lady. This was an uncommon move at the time, as it retracted Washington’s society and limited the duties of the first lady. This same protocol, with slight changes, is still used today.
President Monroe received foreign ministers during private audiences and hosted one or two diplomatic dinners during the year. Weekly receptions for Washington society were also held at the White House.
There are limited accounts of the foods served at these events. One account by a diner indicated the tableware was silver and very heavy. Another told of refreshments and tableware being heavily influenced by Elizabeth’s foreign culture. Elaborate French dishes were commonplace at the Monroe’s White House, much to the dismay of many American officials and society ladies.
In their private dining, however, James Monroe preferred simpler foods of his childhood in Virginia. Spoonbread, chicken pudding, and mock turtle soup are noted by biographers. A favorite dessert of the Monroe family was Apple Charlotte, a molded dessert of buttered bread with an apple filling.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com
