In 1933, America was in the throes of the Great Depression. Our new first lady spent her first weeks planning low-cost nutritious meals with the help of home-economics faculty at Cornell University. This was, indeed, much to the chagrin of formal guests and the president. Her goal was clear, however — the White House would be an example of conscientious cooking during the Depression.

Among the food served at luncheons were plainly stuffed eggs (think deviled eggs) warmed and topped with a thin layer of tomato sauce. In this same meal were mashed potatoes and whole-wheat bread. Dessert was a simple prune pudding. Daily lunches often included something over toast — chipped beef on toast, curried eggs on toast, creamed chicken on toast. While the food drudgery left little to be desired, pecan pie remained high on the list of favorite Roosevelt desserts.

Another goal our first lady had for the White House kitchen was to showcase America’s culinary heritage. She found interest in American cooking and its history and wanted women to be proud of the food traditions in America at the time. This was also a time when homemakers were just beginning to use convenience products like canned soup and American cheese. There was a nagging fear that we would forget traditional skills and flavors.