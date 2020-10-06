Eleanor Roosevelt showcased conscientious cooking, culinary heritage

Eleanor Roosevelt became first lady of the United States of America during a time of economic despair, and left her role in a time that led into economic prosperity. Franklin D. Roosevelt served an unprecedented four terms as president from 1933 to 1945, dying just 11 weeks into his fourth term. Mrs. Roosevelt was by his side from the first moment to the last; but in that first moment, she set forth to build her own secretarial staff and take on the organization of the president’s household.
While Mrs. Roosevelt was much more active outside of the White House than her predecessors, she was always at the president’s side for state dinners and during the social season from late fall to early spring. Formal affairs were adorned with the Monroe china purchased by President Monroe in France, and the table centerpiece usually consisted of a bowl of flowers including Elearnor’s favorite yellow roses when available.
While entertainment at the White House went on during the Great Depression, all events during the regular social seasons were canceled at the onset of World War II. Security measures at the White House were also tightened. The first family’s focus shifted to the war, and Mrs. Roosevelt devoted time to the welfare of American men and women fighting the war. Part of this effort meant conserving food served to the family as well as staff and servants.
A fondness for American cookery
In 1933, America was in the throes of the Great Depression. Our new first lady spent her first weeks planning low-cost nutritious meals with the help of home-economics faculty at Cornell University. This was, indeed, much to the chagrin of formal guests and the president. Her goal was clear, however — the White House would be an example of conscientious cooking during the Depression.
Among the food served at luncheons were plainly stuffed eggs (think deviled eggs) warmed and topped with a thin layer of tomato sauce. In this same meal were mashed potatoes and whole-wheat bread. Dessert was a simple prune pudding. Daily lunches often included something over toast — chipped beef on toast, curried eggs on toast, creamed chicken on toast. While the food drudgery left little to be desired, pecan pie remained high on the list of favorite Roosevelt desserts.
Another goal our first lady had for the White House kitchen was to showcase America’s culinary heritage. She found interest in American cooking and its history and wanted women to be proud of the food traditions in America at the time. This was also a time when homemakers were just beginning to use convenience products like canned soup and American cheese. There was a nagging fear that we would forget traditional skills and flavors.
In 1939 when King George and Queen Elizabeth of England visited, they were served American food and entertained by American folk arts in an effort to teach them something about the country while they were here. The English royals were also treated to a very American picnic where they enjoyed hot dogs on the front porch of Springwood, the Roosevelt’s home in Hyde Park.
Eleanor Roosevelt threw herself into her role as First Lady and set out to move the White House culinary legacy away from its finery and pomp during a time when none existed in America. While it may not have been very flavorful or even satisfying, it was what needed to be done in the face of such overwhelming struggle … and she knew that.
