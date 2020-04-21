Evaporated milk is another useful pantry staple

A 1916 newspaper advertisement for Carnation Evaporated Milk tells readers to “depend entirely upon (it) for cooking and baking, for drinking, and for the table — for every milk use in your home.” This is still true today — of all evaporated milk brands.
Evaporated milk versus sweetened condensed milk
Evaporated milk begins with fresh whole milk. Over half of the water is removed by evaporation. It is homogenized and placed in cans, then sterilized. No sweeteners are added to the product. Because it is evaporated, the consistency is more like cream. While Carnation is the oldest brand of evaporated milk, PET is another familiar brand.
Sweetened condensed milk also begins with whole milk, where approximately 60% of the water is removed. The main difference is that sugar is added prior to the canning process. The product is 40-45% sugar and is very thick and sweet. The phrase “condensed milk” refers to the same product. Eagle Brand is the most familiar brand of sweetened condensed milk in the Midwest. Some people refer to the product simply by this brand name.
Both products are shelf-stable and can be kept in your pantry for up to two years before the quality begins to diminish. Once opened, however, they should be used rather quickly. Lucky for us, most recipes call for all or most of the canned product. The products are not interchangeable in the vast majority of recipes, however, so be sure to read your recipe closely before opening your pantry milk.
Tips for using evaporated milk in cooking
Evaporated milk can be used as a milk substitute in cooking. Equal parts evaporated milk and water is essentially the equivalent of whole milk. If you’re in need of a lot of milk, you can mix one 12-ounce can of evaporated milk with 1½ cups of water to make 3 cups of whole milk.
You can easily dilute evaporated milk with fruit juices, stocks, broths, or vegetable juice to create sauces for recipes.
Adding evaporated milk to your Alfredo sauce recipe in place of milk makes a very rich fettuccine dinner.
Use evaporated milk in place of milk to make instant pudding velvety and rich.
Evaporated milk can be added to coffee and tea drinks to make creamy lattes. In its undiluted form, it will substitute for coffee creamer or half and half. Add flavored syrups as you wish.
If you have a recipe that calls for whipped cream, you can chill evaporated milk to city cold, then whip it to three times its volume. Add a bit of sugar to sweeten your whipped cream.
If you’re out of sour cream, you can add 1 tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice to 1 cup of evaporated milk. This is best used in recipes and not necessarily to top your baked potato.
Add evaporated to condensed creamed soups, bisques, or tomato soup instead of water to create a rich and delicious lunch.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
