A 1916 newspaper advertisement for Carnation Evaporated Milk tells readers to “depend entirely upon (it) for cooking and baking, for drinking, and for the table — for every milk use in your home.” This is still true today — of all evaporated milk brands.

Evaporated milk versus sweetened condensed milk

Evaporated milk begins with fresh whole milk. Over half of the water is removed by evaporation. It is homogenized and placed in cans, then sterilized. No sweeteners are added to the product. Because it is evaporated, the consistency is more like cream. While Carnation is the oldest brand of evaporated milk, PET is another familiar brand.

Sweetened condensed milk also begins with whole milk, where approximately 60% of the water is removed. The main difference is that sugar is added prior to the canning process. The product is 40-45% sugar and is very thick and sweet. The phrase “condensed milk” refers to the same product. Eagle Brand is the most familiar brand of sweetened condensed milk in the Midwest. Some people refer to the product simply by this brand name.