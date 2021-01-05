Everything you need to know about lobster rolls, from its origin to your table

Chefs also began cooking lobster live, which made it more presentable and even delicious by comparison to previous cooking methods. Something else happened, too. People began to like lobster and demand started going up just a bit. During World War II, lobster was not on the ration list, so we were eating it with fervor and lobster ultimately became posh.

The lobster roll makes its entrance

Lobster was being served in restaurants as early as the 1850s, but in the salad section alongside the pickles, not in any form we would see in a restaurant today. This may have ultimately led to the lobster salad concoction later served. By the 1920s, demand for the crustacean hit its first peak, only to be crushed by the Great Depression — however, not before the lobster roll debuted in 1929. This first rendition was lobster, mixed with butter, served warm on a bun.

A lobster roll recipe in a 1929 Iowa newspaper calls for white bread, canned lobster, celery, pimento and olives held together by “salad dressing,” which resembled today’s creamy mayonnaise dressings. The lobster meat was literally rolled up inside the white bread and served. Make no mistake, this was still inexpensive fare, but the lobster was finally finding its way into American home kitchens.