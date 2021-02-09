Everything you need to know about olive oil

Whether you love them or hate them, those of us raised in the Midwest know two — maybe three — kinds of olives from our childhood.
The small or large green pimento-stuffed version is tart and pickle-like and often used in Martinis. The black pitted type is mild and soft and often finds it way onto the fingertips of toddlers sitting at the holiday dinner table. Depending on your age, the Greek Kalamata olive may have appeared on a relish dish on occasion.
Olives have a much better place than in drinks or on relish dishes … or as a child’s amusement. They are used readily in Mediterranean cooking, but also the source of our much-loved and used olive oil.
Flavors and types of olive oil
The flavor of olive oil can be fruity, bitter, or a bit spicy. The color ranges from mild yellow to bright green. The maturity of the olive as well as the climate in which it is grown will impact these characteristics, as does the process in which olive oil is made.
Olive oils fit into two categories — refined and unrefined. Refined olive oils have been treated with heat and chemicals to remove any flaws. They have little to no olive aroma or flavor and tend to be nearly colorless. The refinement makes them more sellable and usable. Refined olive oils also lack antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that make olive oil so special.
Extra virgin olive oil is the best of the best. It is unrefined, low in acid, and made without high heat or chemicals. Olives are pressed by mechanical means. Extra virgin olive oil can be made from a variety of olives at various levels of ripeness as long as the olives are pressed as soon as possible after picking. Olives picked early in the harvest produce a greener oil that is a little earthy in flavor. A later harvest produces a golden-colored oil that is mild in flavor.
Virgin olive oil is also unrefined. It is made in a similar manner to its extra virgin counterpart, but has a higher level of acid. The flavor of virgin olive oil is also less intense, as is the color. This variety is not common in our grocery stores, either. You will typically see extra virgin and pure olive oils for purchase.
Plain olive oil is often labeled “olive oil” or “pure olive oil”. This is typically a blend of virgin and refined olive oils. As a result, it is lower quality and has a lighter color and more neutral flavor.
Using and storing olive oils
Extra virgin olive oil has a low smoke point and will burn at lower temperatures (about 375°F) while cooking. It is best used for dressings, dips, and cold dishes or for finishing dishes like pasta or hummus. It is also popular mixed with herbs and spices and used for dipping.
Regular olive oil can be used in nearly any cooking method as it has a higher smoke point — about 410°F. It can also be substituted for butter on roasted or steamed vegetables. When used in baking, the general rule of thumb is to use ¾ cup olive oil in place of 1 cup butter.
Heat, light, air and time are all enemies of olive oil. Each will contribute to how quickly your olive oil goes rancid, so be sure to store your oils in a cool, dark place. Keep them in sealed containers. For best results, use olive oil within six months of opening the container.
While we think of olive oil as being Italian or Greek, don’t discount U.S.-made varieties. Very good olive oils are produced in Arizona, California, Georgia, Hawaii and Texas and are available at most grocery stores. While you’re consuming your share of the 90 million gallons of olive oil Americans go through each year, consider giving a home-grown version a try.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.