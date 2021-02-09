Everything you need to know about olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is the best of the best. It is unrefined, low in acid, and made without high heat or chemicals. Olives are pressed by mechanical means. Extra virgin olive oil can be made from a variety of olives at various levels of ripeness as long as the olives are pressed as soon as possible after picking. Olives picked early in the harvest produce a greener oil that is a little earthy in flavor. A later harvest produces a golden-colored oil that is mild in flavor.

Virgin olive oil is also unrefined. It is made in a similar manner to its extra virgin counterpart, but has a higher level of acid. The flavor of virgin olive oil is also less intense, as is the color. This variety is not common in our grocery stores, either. You will typically see extra virgin and pure olive oils for purchase.

Plain olive oil is often labeled “olive oil” or “pure olive oil”. This is typically a blend of virgin and refined olive oils. As a result, it is lower quality and has a lighter color and more neutral flavor.

Using and storing olive oils

Extra virgin olive oil has a low smoke point and will burn at lower temperatures (about 375°F) while cooking. It is best used for dressings, dips, and cold dishes or for finishing dishes like pasta or hummus. It is also popular mixed with herbs and spices and used for dipping.