Farm-style meals graced Fillmores' White House table

Abigail Fillmore

Abigail Powers was the first first lady to hold a job after marriage. She was a teacher at a school in New York State when she met Millard Fillmore and remained so after their marriage in 1826. It wasn’t until their first son was born in 1828 that she stepped away from teaching.

During their time at the White House, Abigail, with a special appropriation from Congress, began building a library alongside a music room. She had a love of learning and teaching and a fondness of music. As a result, Abigail spent many hours in her new library entertaining personal friends.

A kitchen makeover

The addition of a library was not the only modernization made at the White House by the Fillmores, as they appreciated more modern living. At least one bathtub with hot and cold running water was installed, a true luxury at the time. Albeit, some historians believe this to be a story born out of a media hoax.

The White House kitchen also received an upgrade. Until the Fillmores arrived, the kitchen was typical of the time. A large fireplace adorned with cranes and hooks along with cast iron pots and pans was the cooking hub. Everything was cooked over an open flame.