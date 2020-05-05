Farm-style meals graced Fillmores' White House table

Millard Fillmore became president of the United States of America in the midst of a series of cholera pandemics. He was sworn in as President on July 10, 1850 after President Zachary Taylor succumbed to what was diagnosed by doctors as cholera morbus.
In 1832, Cholera began moving through the United States and would come in many waves. Historians estimate more than 150,000 Americans succumbed to the disease in the first two pandemics. A third broke out in early 1850 and in 1854, cholera, a disease transmitted through contaminated food and drink, took 5.5% of Chicago’s population.
These were times before people fully understood how disease spreads. Food safety and sanitation were not yet part of meal preparation. By the time Fillmore was sworn in, the threat of contracting cholera had woven itself into the fabric of daily life, especially in hot summer months — but people still gathered. People still went on picnics, and churches still had socials and potlucks. The president and first lady, Abigail, still entertained at the White House while their daughter, Abbie, represented the first family in more public social scenes.
Abigail Fillmore
Abigail Powers was the first first lady to hold a job after marriage. She was a teacher at a school in New York State when she met Millard Fillmore and remained so after their marriage in 1826. It wasn’t until their first son was born in 1828 that she stepped away from teaching.
During their time at the White House, Abigail, with a special appropriation from Congress, began building a library alongside a music room. She had a love of learning and teaching and a fondness of music. As a result, Abigail spent many hours in her new library entertaining personal friends.
A kitchen makeover
The addition of a library was not the only modernization made at the White House by the Fillmores, as they appreciated more modern living. At least one bathtub with hot and cold running water was installed, a true luxury at the time. Albeit, some historians believe this to be a story born out of a media hoax.
The White House kitchen also received an upgrade. Until the Fillmores arrived, the kitchen was typical of the time. A large fireplace adorned with cranes and hooks along with cast iron pots and pans was the cooking hub. Everything was cooked over an open flame.
The White House cook had spent many years preparing weekly state dinners for 36 in this environment and was not thrilled when a modern iron stove was installed. As the story goes, the cook had difficulty controlling the stove’s draughts. Fillmore allegedly taught the cook how to use the stove efficiently after visiting the Patent Office to inspect the model and learn himself.
Favorite Fillmore foods
Abigail and Millard Fillmore were both raised on meager means. Abigail was raised on New York’s frontier and Millard came from a poor farm family. They did not share the same passion for fine food as many of their predecessors. Meat, potatoes, and vegetables made into farm-style meals graced their dinner table. Hearty stews often served as a full meal. Corn pudding and baked tomatoes were two of the Fillmore’s favorite dishes.
There is also evidence that a lot of the food purchased during the Fillmore administration came from outside Washington. Food supplies arrived regularly from Philadelphia, including capons and lamb.
President Fillmore did not serve a full term as president. He intended to return to law after he and Abigail toured the South upon the end of his administration. Sadly, Abigail died suddenly on March 30, 1853 after contracting pneumonia just 26 days after leaving the White House. Their daughter, Abbie, who had represented the first family socially, took over the Fillmore household. She died at age 22 on July 26, 1854 from cholera.
