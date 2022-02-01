Female friendships take center stage in Galentine's Day celebrations

Shortly before Christmas, retailers started replacing red and green baubles and tinsel with red, pink, and white hearts — much to the dismay of many a shopper. Christmas had yet to arrive, and Valentine’s Day was already being thrust upon us.

In the United States, modern Valentine’s Day is primarily associated with romance. Roses, chocolate, candy hearts, fancy cards and jewelry are given to sweethearts across the country as a token of love. Americans love ... love.

According to Column Five Media, men shell out roughly $150 on Valentine’s Day gifts, while women spend approximately $74. For the love of Cupid, we purchase 58 million pounds of chocolate in the week leading up to Feb. 14, which includes 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate!

All of this love might make some lovesick. What’s a girl to do when in between darlings and sweethearts? If you find yourself without a “main squeeze” or simply prefer to forget the commercialization of forget-me-nots, then a celebration of — and with — your closest female friends might be the perfect way to bring balance to the week.

Galentine’s Day started in TV land

Much like Friendsgiving and Festivus, Galentine’s Day has roots in the world of sitcoms. In a 2010 episode of "Parks and Recreation," the fictional Leslie Knope and her lady-friends leave their other halves at home to celebrate one another with a “long and boozy brunch” on Feb. 13. What began as a story line soon turned into reality, becoming popular among groups of women all over the U.S.

Galentine’s Day isn’t, as it turns out, about forgetting what we don’t have — in the way of spouses and partners — rather, celebrating what we do have. For as long as there have been women, there have been groups of women partaking in social get-togethers. These friendships have long been a part of our lives and culture and are become more important as the challenges of marriage, kids, jobs, and daily life become more hectic.

Celebrating Galentine’s Day

While Leslie and her friends celebrated in her favorite way — with brunch — you and your gal pals can celebrate however you want. If you wish not to buy into the commercial hype, don’t. Gifts are not necessary, although a good bottle of wine might be called for. It is all up to you. Here are a few ideas to inspire your day.

Meet for brunch at your favorite food spot.

Make an afternoon visit to a local winery (or brewpub).

Volunteer for a cause for which you share a passion.

Grab your hiking boots and head outdoors.

Take a cooking class together.

Embrace your artsy side and attend a painting party (or host one).

Hit the spa or nail salon.

Goat yoga, anyone?

If you love to entertain, take the opportunity to invite your besties over for a get-together. Have fun with these menu ideas:

Simple Brunch

Fritatta with mushrooms and goat cheese (make ahead);

Mini blueberry pancakes;

Spicy brown sugar hickory-smoked bacon (see recipe);

Chocolate-covered strawberries (order from a local bakery); and

Local strawberry and blueberry dessert wines.

Bite-Sized Soirée

Ricotta-stuffed cherry tomatoes;

Bruschetta topped with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon and capers;

Mini quiches;

Crab cake bites with avocado salsa; and

Petit fours variety (order from a local bakery).

An Evening Affair

Spinach salad with pecans, cranberries, and sweet onion dressing;

Roast pork loin rubbed with olive oil, rosemary, and garlic;

Roasted root vegetables tossed in olive oil, salt, and herbs;

Chocolate mousse or pudding parfaits with minty whipped cream; and

Red wine sangria.

In the end, it is all about celebrating those women who are nearest and dearest no matter how the day unfolds.

