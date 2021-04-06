The Gulf of Mexico is 582,000 square miles that touches the expansive shoreline from Florida’s southern tip to Mexico and the Yucatán peninsula.

Five main regions make up the Gulf: the Florida Keys and the state’s west coast, deep southern US states, Texas, Mexico, and the Yucatán peninsula. The cuisine is as varied as the people who inhabit these coastal regions and that of Florida is heavily influenced by Cuban and Caribbean immigrants.

Florida’s Gulf Coast Seafood

The spiny lobster might be one of the more unique creatures harvested off Florida’s lower shores. Also known as the Florida Lobster or rock lobster, this variety looks more like an overgrown crawfish than the large-clawed lobster Americans love. The tail of the spiny lobster is tender and plump and, when cooked, has a slightly sweet flavor.

Another Florida specialty is the stone crab. Unlike the spiny lobster, stone crab are valued for their claw meat. Fishermen catch the stone crab, remove only one of the claws and toss the crab back into the water. Within a couple of years, a new claw has replaced the one removed during harvest. These are most frequently served like lobster with butter but are incorporated into various dishes.