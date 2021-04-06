The Gulf of Mexico is 582,000 square miles that touches the expansive shoreline from Florida’s southern tip to Mexico and the Yucatán peninsula.
Five main regions make up the Gulf: the Florida Keys and the state’s west coast, deep southern US states, Texas, Mexico, and the Yucatán peninsula. The cuisine is as varied as the people who inhabit these coastal regions and that of Florida is heavily influenced by Cuban and Caribbean immigrants.
Florida’s Gulf Coast Seafood
The spiny lobster might be one of the more unique creatures harvested off Florida’s lower shores. Also known as the Florida Lobster or rock lobster, this variety looks more like an overgrown crawfish than the large-clawed lobster Americans love. The tail of the spiny lobster is tender and plump and, when cooked, has a slightly sweet flavor.
Another Florida specialty is the stone crab. Unlike the spiny lobster, stone crab are valued for their claw meat. Fishermen catch the stone crab, remove only one of the claws and toss the crab back into the water. Within a couple of years, a new claw has replaced the one removed during harvest. These are most frequently served like lobster with butter but are incorporated into various dishes.
Anyone who has visited Florida’s beaches probably held a conch shell up to their ear to “hear the ocean”. Of course, it’s not really the ocean we hear, but resonant sounds from the amplification of ambient noise inside the shell. The tough conch meat is chopped for use in fritters and slow-simmered in soups to tenderize the meat. It is also marinated in lime juice for salads.
The Gulf Coast communities of Steinhatchee, Homosassa and Crystal River are prime scallop grounds. Scallop is a common name given to any of the variety of saltwater clams or bivalve mollusks. When cooked properly, they are tender and buttery. Bay scallop season begins in early summer in Florida and extends past Labor Day in some areas. While eating fresh scallops may be enough for the culinarian, the more adventurous can harvest their own in these communities.
While seafood and fish are prevalent in coastal cooking, Florida also provides a variety of citrus fruits. Oranges, grapefruit, lemons, and key limes are common ingredients in dressings, maridanes, salads, and main courses.
Cultural Influences on Florida’s Gulf Coast Cuisine
Finfish first attracted Cuban fishermen to the Florida Keys over 200 years ago. They would salt and dry their catch and ship it to Spanish Colonial settlements like Havana. Bacalao, dried salted codfish, is still important in coastal communities. It is also the main ingredient in traditional Puerto Rican fish stew. After the 1959 revolution, Cubans emigrated in protest of the new Communist regime and many found their way to Miami, a city that is now known for its Cuban-influenced cuisine.
In the early 1900s, Greek immigrants settled near Tampa in Tarpon Springs. They built a small sponge-fishing industry that eventually took over from the Keys where the industry was all but depleted. As all immigrants do, they brought their culinary traditions with them. Today, Tarpon Springs boasts the largest population of Greek-Americans in the United States and the early Greek influence is still prevalent.