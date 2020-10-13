Fondue never went out of style

Broth fondue is similar, but uses hot broth as opposed to oil in the fondue pot. This version is lighter in calories as you are boiling the meat and not frying it in oil. Broths range from vegetable to meat and can be plain or created with a variety of flavor added.

Fondue components

The Pot: For any type of fondue, you will need a fondue pot or small chafing dish. If you plan to host a party with more than one type of fondue, you will need additional pots. You can purchase electric pots for convenience, or go with a burner that accommodates a fuel can. Fondue is a great way to host small gatherings of friends. Typically, one fondue pot will accommodate four people.

The Forks: Fondue forks for everyone are a must and pots will come with a few. You can also purchase extras. The forks have different colored handles or the tips of the handles will be different colors. Each person should be assigned their own color. Let your guests pick their favorite color to make it easy for them to remember which fork is theirs. If serving more than one type of fondue — cheese and dessert, for example — have enough forks to assign each guest two or three. Each person should use a different fork for each type of fondue.