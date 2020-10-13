Fondue never went out of style

Taken from the French word fondre, meaning to melt, fondue has roots in 18th century Switzerland. Utilizing the ends of hard cheeses and stale bread, farm families stretched their food resources through the winter. They melted the cheese with wine, gathered around their hearth and filled their bellies with what became an American food fad.
While popular in the 1960s and 1970s in the United States, fondue never really went out of style. People still gather around pots of bubbling melted cheese and have great conversations while dipping their favorite munchies into the gooey, nutty sauce. Albeit, fondue has a bit of a cult following these days.
Fondue types
Cheese fondue tends to be what most think of first, but meat (French), broth (Chinese), and chocolate (American) are other fondue options for those interested in diving in — or back in — to these festivities.
Cheese and chocolate (dessert) fondues can be held at lower temperature than others. You simply want to maintain enough heat to keep the fondue melted. Traditional cheese fondue calls for Swiss and Gruyere cheeses melted with wine, but there are as many variations today as you can dream up. Dessert fondues range from chocolate and caramel to matcha white chocolate and cake batter.
Meat and broth fondues require higher heat because you are cooking raw meats at the table. Meat fondue requires oil to be heated in the pot. Meat cubes are cooked individually then dipped into various sauces. Peanut or canola oils are commonly used in this method.
Broth fondue is similar, but uses hot broth as opposed to oil in the fondue pot. This version is lighter in calories as you are boiling the meat and not frying it in oil. Broths range from vegetable to meat and can be plain or created with a variety of flavor added.
Fondue components
The Pot: For any type of fondue, you will need a fondue pot or small chafing dish. If you plan to host a party with more than one type of fondue, you will need additional pots. You can purchase electric pots for convenience, or go with a burner that accommodates a fuel can. Fondue is a great way to host small gatherings of friends. Typically, one fondue pot will accommodate four people.
The Forks: Fondue forks for everyone are a must and pots will come with a few. You can also purchase extras. The forks have different colored handles or the tips of the handles will be different colors. Each person should be assigned their own color. Let your guests pick their favorite color to make it easy for them to remember which fork is theirs. If serving more than one type of fondue — cheese and dessert, for example — have enough forks to assign each guest two or three. Each person should use a different fork for each type of fondue.
The Plates: While specific plates are not necessary, they are fun. Fondue plates are divided to accommodate the various dippers and sauces you may be serving. You can also use snack plates and small condiment bowls for the various sauces.
The Service: Depending on the types of fondue and how many dippers you serve, you will need a collection of trays and bowls for various ingredients. Plan out what will be on the table and assign sericeware to each ingredient. Keep like ingredients together. If you are serving a meat or broth fondue, keep each raw item separate from each other and from the ready-to-eat ingredients for cheese or dessert fondues.
No matter what type of fondue party you have, safety is key. If you use a fondue pot with a burner, be sure you have a small fire extinguisher nearby just in case a flame jumps or someone knocks into the pot. You will also want to ensure people are careful not to burn themselves on the hot pots, but have a first aid kit at the ready to attend to small burns.
Food safety is paramount if you are enjoying meat and broth fondues. Keep raw meats refrigerated until ready to serve and serve small amounts at a time. You can always add more to the serving tray throughout the evening.
Above all, enjoy the time with friends and family while you time-hop and revel in a very popular American food.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
