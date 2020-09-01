Frances Cleveland was the youngest first lady, and was beloved by Americans

President Cleveland proposed to Frances in the spring of 1885. The White House arranged for a nine-month journey through Europe for Frances and her mother, Emma. They visited seven countries, where Frances learned the various cultures and customs, as well as formal protocol. This was done somewhat for public appearance so Frances would be immediately liked once becoming first lady.

Grover Cleveland did not like French cuisine, but was obligated to serve his official guests such as they liked. His personal preferences for food were much more hearty, liking corned beef and cabbage and pickled herring over rich French dishes. He was altogether Victorian in his manners and his standard of entertaining. As first lady, Frances abided by these standards as social hostess of the White House.

Although she abided by rules set forth by her husband, Frances Cleveland used her influence as first lady in ways that would uplift American women. She hosted Saturday morning receptions at the White House to allow working-class women to visit because they were unable to during the work week.

Where Rose Cleveland had banned the serving of alcohol at the White House, Frances allowed it. Her hope was to set an example that women would follow — she turned down her own wine glass at state dinners.