Fun facts about chocolate and a delicious recipe to celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day

Chocolate. We dip strawberries in it, we make cakes and brownies out of it, and we drink it hot with marshmallows on cold winter nights. Jan. 27 is also a day to celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day!

Chocolate, which comes from the fruit of the cacao tree, has a 4,000-year history beginning in present-day Mexico. It was used as a drink during rituals by The Olmec, one of the first civilizations in Latin America. Later, the Mayans called chocolate the “drink of the gods” and the Aztecs used cocoa beans as currency.

Sometime in the 16th century — exactly when is debated — chocolate made its way to Spain and then on to France by 1615. By the time chocolate landed in Britain, Europe was so enamored with it that “chocolate houses” — the original gentleman’s club — began to open.

Chocolate was only consumed by royals and aristocrats because it was produced by hand, which was time-consuming and expensive. That is, until 1794, when Dr. James Baker found a way to grind cocoa beans to create powder. This allowed for the creation of chocolate confections — like cake. The invention of the chocolate press in 1828 allowed for the separation of chocolate into cocoa butter and powder. This ultimately led to the production of chocolate bars.