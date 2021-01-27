Fun facts about chocolate and a delicious recipe to celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day

Chocolate. We dip strawberries in it, we make cakes and brownies out of it, and we drink it hot with marshmallows on cold winter nights. Jan. 27 is also a day to celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day!
Chocolate, which comes from the fruit of the cacao tree, has a 4,000-year history beginning in present-day Mexico. It was used as a drink during rituals by The Olmec, one of the first civilizations in Latin America. Later, the Mayans called chocolate the “drink of the gods” and the Aztecs used cocoa beans as currency.
Sometime in the 16th century — exactly when is debated — chocolate made its way to Spain and then on to France by 1615. By the time chocolate landed in Britain, Europe was so enamored with it that “chocolate houses” — the original gentleman’s club — began to open.
Chocolate was only consumed by royals and aristocrats because it was produced by hand, which was time-consuming and expensive. That is, until 1794, when Dr. James Baker found a way to grind cocoa beans to create powder. This allowed for the creation of chocolate confections — like cake. The invention of the chocolate press in 1828 allowed for the separation of chocolate into cocoa butter and powder. This ultimately led to the production of chocolate bars.
However, chocolate recipes were largely still for drinks until the late 1800s, when Rodolphe Lindt created a process called conching that made smoother chocolate. This also made incorporating chocolate into cake batters easier. The introduction of the Devil’s Food Chocolate Cake mix in the 1930s by the Duff Company made baking cake simple enough for even the non-baker. Many a mom has said a quiet “thank you” in the years since.
Basic types of chocolate
Milk chocolate is produced with the addition of milk — powdered, liquid or condensed. Hershey is the leading producer of milk chocolate in the U.S. The company uses a secret process that creates a very particular taste that the U.S. has grown to love — so much so that other brands try to mimic the Hershey process.
Dark chocolate, in its purest form, is chocolate produced with a higher percentage of cocoa. All of the fat content comes from cocoa butter and no milk is added. There are variations, however, like “dark milk chocolate,” where some milk is added during production. Semisweet and bittersweet are terms that indicate how much sugar has been added to the chocolate.
White chocolate is made from milk, sugar and cocoa butter without the cocoa solids. This is why it has a pale color. It also remains solid at room temperature.
Cocoa powder is the cocoa solids that have been pulverized. These solids are what are left after extracting cocoa butter. It is unsweetened and used in baking and for making drinks. Dutch cocoa powder is processed with the addition of an alkali to help neutralize natural acidity. It is often used when making chocolate drinks. Natural cocoa is produced without the alkali and is used in recipes that also call for baking soda, an alkali. This combination creates the leavening action that makes batters rise during the baking process.
Chocolate has been revered by civilizations for several millennia and some still covet their chocolate. Recipes have been shared and handed down for Devil’s Food cakes, German chocolate cakes (which isn’t German), and brownies for over a century, and many of these have come from the backs of chocolate products. Maybe that’s why chocolate cake has its own day of celebration. In any case, it's a good excuse to eat chocolate cake for all three meals. So eat up, Southern Illinois!
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.