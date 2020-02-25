Goulash is a hearty dish that warms hearts

There are few foods in this world that draw as much controversy as goulash. If you put 10 grandmas in a kitchen together, you will end up with 10 different versions of goulash for dinner, and nine of them will be wrong!

Every cook seems to give goulash his or her own twist based on cultural background and upbringing. Traditional dishes are altered as people migrate because of assimilation, availability of ingredients, or the use of local and seasonal ingredients. To many of us in the Midwest, goulash is a combination of ground beef, macaroni noodles, and tomatoes, and maybe some paprika. Who’s to say this isn’t goulash? It is our goulash.

Roots of Hungarian Gulyás

Hungary’s most well-known national dish, goulash, can be traced back more than 1,000 years during the Magyar migration across the Great Hungarian Plains. The stew has humble beginnings with herdsmen who gathered around an open fire in the evenings for their meal. They cooked a combination of meat, onions, and potatoes with lard in large cauldrons over the fire. Water and, if available, black pepper would be added to the “herdsman meat” to create a soup.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}