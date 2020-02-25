Goulash is a hearty dish that warms hearts

There are few foods in this world that draw as much controversy as goulash. If you put 10 grandmas in a kitchen together, you will end up with 10 different versions of goulash for dinner, and nine of them will be wrong!
Every cook seems to give goulash his or her own twist based on cultural background and upbringing. Traditional dishes are altered as people migrate because of assimilation, availability of ingredients, or the use of local and seasonal ingredients. To many of us in the Midwest, goulash is a combination of ground beef, macaroni noodles, and tomatoes, and maybe some paprika. Who’s to say this isn’t goulash? It is our goulash.
Roots of Hungarian Gulyás
Hungary’s most well-known national dish, goulash, can be traced back more than 1,000 years during the Magyar migration across the Great Hungarian Plains. The stew has humble beginnings with herdsmen who gathered around an open fire in the evenings for their meal. They cooked a combination of meat, onions, and potatoes with lard in large cauldrons over the fire. Water and, if available, black pepper would be added to the “herdsman meat” to create a soup.
Over many centuries, the dish was transformed and dried red chilies were used in place of black pepper. Toward the end of the 18th century, travelers had begun calling this concoction gulyás hús — the Hungarian term for herdsman’s meat. Ultimately, this morphed into goulash, a peasant dish at heart.
Making goulash today
While we think of goulash as Hungarian, there is no true method or precise ingredient list used to make this dish, save Hungarian paprika. The meat used can be beef, lamb, pork or poultry and is traditionally braised using lard or another animal fat. Vegetables include onions and potatoes and sometimes green peppers, celery, and even carrots. Modern recipes call for garlic and other spices.
There are versions of goulash that include caraway seeds and sauerkraut with pork, decidedly German variations. Still, other versions incorporate soup pasta, soup dumplings, or vermicelli. The addition of tomatoes and tomato sauce came about rather recently in comparison to the dish's roots. Traditionally, paprika is where the deep brick-red color of the dish comes from, but American versions often omit this important ingredient.
Whether you are a goulash traditionalist or prefer the Americanized versions, this hearty dish is sure to warm the hearts of those sitting around your dinner table. Enjoy our versions of Hungarian gulyás and Midwestern goulash!