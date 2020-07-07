Green beans are the quintessential summertime veggie

Blanching green beans is a great way to prepare them for raw salads and cold dishes. Remove stems from the beans and cut the beans into 2-inch pieces. Blanch the beans in boiling water for two minutes, then shock them in an ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain them well before adding them to your recipe.

Sautéing green beans quickly in oil or butter removes some of the moisture from the beans and leaves them with a crunch. You can use green beans in stir-fry recipes or sauté them and smother them in a sauce like hollandaise or a lemony butter sauce.

If you want to cook the beans until soft, add water to the same pan you sautéd them in and let them steam. Place a lid over the pan to capture the steam and cook until they are tender. Unlike boiling, steaming keeps the beans bright green and will help prevent over-cooking. Season to your liking before eating them.

Green beans can be roasted at 425°F for about 10 minutes. Toss them in olive oil and your favorite herbs and spices before roasting to enhance their flavor. Place them on a large sheet pan in a single layer ensuring they are not too close to each other. This will allow them to brown evenly.

Freezing green beans