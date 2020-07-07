Green beans are the quintessential summertime veggie

Green beans bring back memories of sitting on the front porch of Grandma’s house helping her snap pound after pound of the crunchy vegetable in preparation for a big pot of green beans and potatoes. The smell of that old-fashioned meal ushers in summer and all of the bounty that comes with it.
Green beans and potatoes are plentiful in the summertime — almost as if some divine power wanted us to enjoy them together. You will find each at nearly any farmers market in the area right now, along with onions. Add some ham or bacon and you have the quintessential summer meal.
Green bean varieties
Whether you call them snap beans, string beans or green beans, they come in basically two types — pole beans and bush beans — and there are several varieties of each. Pole beans grow up along a trellis or tall structure often as high as 12 feet and will produce all summer long. Pole beans are readily available locally at farmers markets.
Bush beans are good for smaller home gardens because they are more compact and stop growing when the plant is around 2 feet tall. They produce most of their beans over a two-week window. You will probably see these locally as well, although not as prevalent.
Cooking green beans
While green beans and potatoes might be the “go-to” summer meal, these snappy vegetables can be cooked in a variety of ways, and left crunchy or cooked until soft.
Blanching green beans is a great way to prepare them for raw salads and cold dishes. Remove stems from the beans and cut the beans into 2-inch pieces. Blanch the beans in boiling water for two minutes, then shock them in an ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain them well before adding them to your recipe.
Sautéing green beans quickly in oil or butter removes some of the moisture from the beans and leaves them with a crunch. You can use green beans in stir-fry recipes or sauté them and smother them in a sauce like hollandaise or a lemony butter sauce.
If you want to cook the beans until soft, add water to the same pan you sautéd them in and let them steam. Place a lid over the pan to capture the steam and cook until they are tender. Unlike boiling, steaming keeps the beans bright green and will help prevent over-cooking. Season to your liking before eating them.
Green beans can be roasted at 425°F for about 10 minutes. Toss them in olive oil and your favorite herbs and spices before roasting to enhance their flavor. Place them on a large sheet pan in a single layer ensuring they are not too close to each other. This will allow them to brown evenly.
Freezing green beans
While it is easy to eat green beans by the pound in the summertime, you may decide to freeze some for use over winter. Just think about how wonderful local green beans will be in that famous green bean casserole at Thanksgiving!
Prepare and blanch the green beans as described above. Drain the beans and let them dry before packaging for your freezer. They will last about six months before their fresh flavor begins to deteriorate.
If you are freezing beans toward the end of summer and plan to use them quickly, you can skip the blanching step and place raw beans directly in freezer bags. However, blanching will help keep the beans longer in the freezer.
Green beans are simple and versatile — and economical. If you have room in your freezer, take advantage of this summer’s crop. You will be happy you did once winter comes and you’re craving fresh green beans!
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
