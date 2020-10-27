Homemade sauerkraut is worlds better than store-bought. Here's how to make your own.

The pungent, acrid aroma is unmistakable. As soon as you enter the house, you will know if fresh sauerkraut is on the horizon. It stinks. The more cabbage being fermented, the more it stinks. Six weeks of stink. Is it worth it? For many, the answer is a resounding “Yes!”.
Sauerkraut is savory and sour, crisp and fresh. It is traditionally eaten with pork roast or spare ribs and is favored on cold nights by those who love it. The process of making sauerkraut is steeped in rich tradition for families of German descent. While packaged sauerkraut is inexpensive, its flavor pales in comparison to the tangy crunch of the homemade version. It is a labor of love and a way to honor our German ancestors.
Sauerkraut is a German word that means “sour cabbage”, so it is little wonder that we often mistake the dish for being of German origin. It was really the Chinese who first began fermenting cabbage. Laborers building the Great Wall of China over 2,000 years ago were feasting on cabbage that had been fermented in rice wine. It wasn’t until the 17th century that Germans began using salt to dry cure cabbage, creating what we know today as sauerkraut.
Fast forward to the early 19th century and sauerkraut found its way to America with our early German settlers. It is still a staple for many families of German heritage including those right here in Southern Illinois.
By the early 1830s, German immigrants had settled in St. Clair County, where soil was rich and farmland was close to St. Louis, a major port at the time. By 1850, upwards of 90% of the immigrants in Belleville were German and the counties to the south also had a disproportionate number of German immigrants.
As these families grew, they gravitated toward other parts of Southern Illinois, carrying their traditions with them. Among their food traditions was fermenting cabbage. Local women were making sauerkraut well into the 1960s until the lengthy process fell out of favor by younger generations. Today, you can still find homes where the tradition is alive and well; and you may consider your own fermentation journey a worthwhile endeavor.
Making sauerkraut
Sauerkraut is made by using salt to remove the moisture from cabbage. This turns the sugars in the cabbage into lactic acid, which then serves as a preservative. Traditionally, fall months are when we began “putting up” sauerkraut. As many as 200 whole heads of cabbage would be placed in wooden barrels along with salt and sometimes caraway seeds and allowed to ferment.
By the late 1800s, the cabbage was shredded before being placed in crocks that would be covered to allow for fermentation. This was either done by hand with a knife — for all 200 heads of cabbage — or with a wooden cabbage shredder. If a family couldn’t afford their own tools, they hired a peddler to shred cabbage.
Tools, equipment, and time
To make your own sauerkraut, you will need a sharp knife and a food processor with a shredding grate to shred the cabbage. Use a ceramic pickling crock or a glass container with a lid to hold your cabbage. You will also need a weight. Pickling crocks often come with these. If not, a large food-safe sealable plastic bag filled with water will work. This weight keeps the cabbage weighed down and keeps air out.
Start with two fresh heads of cabbage. This will fit nicely into a 2-gallon size container. Remove any dark or wilted outer leaves from the cabbage then rinse each cabbage head to remove noticeable dirt. Quarter each cabbage head and carefully use a sharp knife to remove the core.
Use your food processor to shred the cabbage into long, thin strips. You will then need to weigh your yield. Every 5 pounds of shredded cabbage will need 3 tablespoons of pickling salt. Iodized or table salt will inhibit the fermentation process. Layer the shredded cabbage 3-5 pounds at a time, into your container and sprinkle each layer with salt. Repeat this process until all of your cabbage is in the container.
Placing a weight on top of the cabbage will press down enough to force the fermentation process to begin. Cover your container and wait. In 30 minutes, you will see a good amount of liquid coming from the cabbage. In roughly 24 hours, your cabbage will have reduced significantly. Fermentation will take between 4 and 6 weeks for a large amount of cabbage depending on room temperature. A cool, dry place like a basement is ideal.
Your sauerkraut is ready when the color has turned a pale green or yellow. Some shreds of cabbage will seem translucent. The odor will be sour, reminiscent of vinegar. The taste will be tangy and a bit salty. At this point, you can use water bath canning methods to put up the sauerkraut or package it for the freezer.
Having German ancestors is not a prerequisite for learning to make your own sauerkraut. Having a passion for learning something new and jumping into a new culinary adventure might be, however. Homemade sauerkraut tastes better, especially served up with pork roast or bratwurst on a cold winter night.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
