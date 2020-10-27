Homemade sauerkraut is worlds better than store-bought. Here's how to make your own.

The pungent, acrid aroma is unmistakable. As soon as you enter the house, you will know if fresh sauerkraut is on the horizon. It stinks. The more cabbage being fermented, the more it stinks. Six weeks of stink. Is it worth it? For many, the answer is a resounding “Yes!”.

Sauerkraut is savory and sour, crisp and fresh. It is traditionally eaten with pork roast or spare ribs and is favored on cold nights by those who love it. The process of making sauerkraut is steeped in rich tradition for families of German descent. While packaged sauerkraut is inexpensive, its flavor pales in comparison to the tangy crunch of the homemade version. It is a labor of love and a way to honor our German ancestors.

Sauerkraut is a German word that means “sour cabbage”, so it is little wonder that we often mistake the dish for being of German origin. It was really the Chinese who first began fermenting cabbage. Laborers building the Great Wall of China over 2,000 years ago were feasting on cabbage that had been fermented in rice wine. It wasn’t until the 17th century that Germans began using salt to dry cure cabbage, creating what we know today as sauerkraut.