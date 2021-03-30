How to 'meal plan' like a pro

Meal planning can be a home cook's best friend, but we all go about this a little differently.

For some, meal planning means using a calendar to map out every meal for two weeks, plan a grocery list and buy only what is necessary for each meal. For others, meal planning may only be about getting dinner on the table each night.

Whichever meal planner you are, or if you are new to the concept, these tips should help you take a little stress out of feeding your family.

Seek input

How you approach meal planning depends a bit on who and how many you are feeding. If you are cooking for a full family with children, make sure you seek input from your kiddos on what they want to eat. Then prepare, within reason, many of their suggestions. This is especially true for families with picky eaters. This may also be a good way to get your kiddos in the kitchen to help prepare meals. Kitchen help is always good!

Buy and cook in bulk