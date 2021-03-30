How to 'meal plan' like a pro

Meal planning can be a home cook's best friend, but we all go about this a little differently.
For some, meal planning means using a calendar to map out every meal for two weeks, plan a grocery list and buy only what is necessary for each meal. For others, meal planning may only be about getting dinner on the table each night.
Whichever meal planner you are, or if you are new to the concept, these tips should help you take a little stress out of feeding your family.
Seek input
How you approach meal planning depends a bit on who and how many you are feeding. If you are cooking for a full family with children, make sure you seek input from your kiddos on what they want to eat. Then prepare, within reason, many of their suggestions. This is especially true for families with picky eaters. This may also be a good way to get your kiddos in the kitchen to help prepare meals. Kitchen help is always good!
Buy and cook in bulk
For especially busy weeks, try to keep meals simple and quick. Think about how you can buy in bulk and use ingredients for various meals throughout the week. You can then cook in bulk the first few days of the week to cut down on meal preparation later. Pasta, rice, meats, and beans will all hold well for about 5 days in the refrigerator. Use this same concept for produce like onions, peppers, and other vegetables that you can pre-chop and keep to use in recipes for several days. Store everything in air-tight containers in the refrigerator and close to the back of the fridge. You might dedicate one crisper or one shelf of the fridge just for prepped foods.
Keep frequently used items on hand
You know what you and your family love to eat, so repeat these meals throughout the month. Based on favorites, you can keep many pantry and freezer items on hand. Frozen vegetables and meats, canned items like beans and tomatoes, spices, pasta, rice and other grains, jarred sauces, canned soup for cooking, and premade stocks are all examples of items that can help you pull together meals quickly.
Use a calendar or app
If you love paper calendars, try using one that is made specifically for meal planning. You can write down each meal of the day and, if using a recipe, make notes on where to locate it - like the page number of the cookbook it is in. Many recipe planners come with a section to add needed ingredients that helps when putting together your grocery list.
For those who prefer using technology, there are many recipe and meal management apps available. Paprika Recipe Manager is one of the most popular recipe apps available. It allows you to save recipes from websites and enter your own. You can then plan each meal over a given timeframe and easily pull together a shopping list from your planned recipes. A subscription- based option is eMeals. You receive meal plans based on information provided during sign-up, which will help home cooks who struggle to select meals. You cannot use your own recipes, however. The biggest advantage is that eMeals links to grocery shopping apps like Instacart, WalMart, and AmazonFresh to make shopping easier.
Overall benefits
Meal planning takes stress out of cooking, especially for busy lifestyles. You select the recipes and control the ingredients. As a result, you serve a variety of meals that keep everyone interested in what is on the plate in front of them. Planning also provides a little peace of mind knowing that you can still prepare home cooked meals for yourself and your family that are healthier than grabbing fast food to go.