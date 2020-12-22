How to stick to a New Year's resolution to be healthier amid stress of pandemic

Stay hydrated — with water. Dehydration can have nasty side effects, including headaches, fatigue, dry mouth, dizziness or confusion. Keep a water bottle with you and sip throughout the day. If plain water doesn’t interest you, add sliced fruit or a squirt of lemon juice. Aim for at least eight 8-ounce glasses daily or more if you exercise.

Indulge and enjoy, but don’t go overboard. What foods are your biggest temptation? Whether it’s sweet treats, salty chips or tacos, research shows it’s better to eat a little bit of what you are craving than to deprive yourself. Depriving yourself may result in eating the entire bag of potato chips rather than a single serving size. Overindulging on processed foods high in simple carbohydrates and fat can lead to feeling sluggish and increased anxiety. Sometimes it’s helpful to just buy individual serving-sized items or at least repackage food into appropriate, individual serving sizes when you get it home from the store to help you stay on track.

Keep it in the kitchen. It’s easy when you’re working from home or watching television to walk through the kitchen and grab a snack along the way. Plan to eat all of your meals and snacks in the kitchen to avoid distracted eating — and actually enjoy what you are eating. Distracted eating often leads to unintentional overeating.