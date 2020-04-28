How to stretch your ground meat supply into multiple meals

Not finding what you need at the grocery store can be very frustrating, and at times in which certain items are scarce, it can be scary, too. Among food items, ground beef seems to be the first to disappear from the meat department. It is economical and versatile, which is why it vanishes quickly.
At no other time in most of our lives has there been a threat like we now face: A threat that meat and other grocery items might become hard to purchase. Shifting our purchasing power to local producers helps mitigate the threat, but not everyone has that option.
Meat was expensive and, for some, scarce during the Great Depression — a time our grandparents would remember well. Families stretched budgets to the point where meals with meat or fish may have only been a once-weekly occurrence, if that. Potatoes, bread and pasta were more available filling foods.
During World War II, the U.S. government asked us to use less meat for ourselves so our troops would have plenty. We were allotted 28 ounces of meat per person per week — less than 2 pounds. In comparison, today the average meat-eating American consumes a little over 4 pounds of meat each week, according to the USDA. America lived on less meat either because of rationing or shortages for nearly two years toward the end of WWII. “Meatless Tuesdays” became a national slogan and rabbit hutches sprang up in backyards to provide meat for resourceful families.
While we don’t have these government-imposed restrictions on food purchases today, many of us are living in situations of less on grocery store shelves. Purchasing what meat you can and stretching it through several meals is, however, very doable. And a meatless Tuesday — or Monday — isn’t the end of the world.
Budget your burger
Ground meat — beef, pork, chicken, and sausage — is still relatively inexpensive in comparison to other cuts of meat. Locally, you can find 1-pound packages of each for as little as $3. Buying in bulk when possible eases the per-pound price even further, but make sure you have freezer space and containers to store your meat for the long term. Ground meat will last in your freezer without losing quality for six months when stored in air-tight containers or freezer bags. Remember to label and date the contents of your packages.
Ground meat can be used in a wide variety of ways to extend meals. The addition of breadcrumbs to hamburger and meatloaf mixtures will provide enough for one or two more servings. Where a pound of ground beef might make three good-sized burgers, adding milk-soaked breadcrumbs and egg along with smaller patties will get 4 or 5 burgers. Adding vegetables and milk-soaked bread to meatloaf will extend the number of servings.
For casseroles that call for a pound of ground meat, use half a pound or make a double batch with the same pound of meat. This will not harm the quality of the casserole, but will reduce the amount of meat per serving. You can augment with bouillon cubes or soup base to “beef up” the meat flavor if you wish. Adding canned beans to replace the missing ground meat will extend the casserole servings even more.
Rice can be added to ground meat or sausage along with diced cooked vegetables to use as stuffing in peppers, tomatoes, or cabbage rolls. The rice and vegetables extend the ground meat enough that you can double the number of stuffed peppers or cabbage rolls you might get otherwise.
Ground meat can replace other cuts of meat in soups, stews, and other dishes that call for cubed meat or “stew meat.” Add beans (or more beans) and pasta or potatoes to stretch even further. Chili is the ultimate “stretcher” where ground meat is concerned. You can make chili to eat by itself — with less meat than usual if necessary. Mix in macaroni to make chili-mac or top hot dogs with chili and shredded cheese for a special treat. Chili mixed with cheese makes a great dip for corn chips. Chili can even be remade into a zesty spaghetti sauce with the addition of more tomato sauce.
All in all, ground meat may be the most versatile meat product in your refrigerator. You can interchange ground meats in most recipes and can certainly combine different ground meats if you’re running short on any specific one.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
