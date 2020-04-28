How to stretch your ground meat supply into multiple meals

While we don’t have these government-imposed restrictions on food purchases today, many of us are living in situations of less on grocery store shelves. Purchasing what meat you can and stretching it through several meals is, however, very doable. And a meatless Tuesday — or Monday — isn’t the end of the world.

Budget your burger

Ground meat — beef, pork, chicken, and sausage — is still relatively inexpensive in comparison to other cuts of meat. Locally, you can find 1-pound packages of each for as little as $3. Buying in bulk when possible eases the per-pound price even further, but make sure you have freezer space and containers to store your meat for the long term. Ground meat will last in your freezer without losing quality for six months when stored in air-tight containers or freezer bags. Remember to label and date the contents of your packages.

Ground meat can be used in a wide variety of ways to extend meals. The addition of breadcrumbs to hamburger and meatloaf mixtures will provide enough for one or two more servings. Where a pound of ground beef might make three good-sized burgers, adding milk-soaked breadcrumbs and egg along with smaller patties will get 4 or 5 burgers. Adding vegetables and milk-soaked bread to meatloaf will extend the number of servings.