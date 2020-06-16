Illinois wine industry group looks to unite industry one rosé at a time

After picking a style of wine, the IGGVA began accepting entries into a rosé state-recognition program through a series of meetings in which there are tastings among peers and professionals to assess each submission, according to Beam. Each subsequent year since the program's inception, there have been roughly 20 wines submitted with the majority being accepted into the program.

To be accepted into the program, a wine can’t be too dark in color, must have fresh fruit and floral aromas, have no faults in the wine, must be 100% Illinois-grown, more than 75% of the wine has to come from red or gray grapes, and it must be crisp and refreshing.

Illinois rosé wine has won accolades from across the country, including recognitions in the “Experience Rosé” contest — an international rosé-only wine competition held annually in California.

“They heard about what we were doing with the signature rosé style to unite the industry around and they got very excited,” Beam said. He said while initially, some may have believed the Illinois wines wouldn’t stand out in the competition, that was far from the case.