Isolation led to unique food traditions for Gullah people

Exploring the United States of America through cuisine provides a peek into our history and the various cultures that make up our country. This month, we travel to the South Carolina Lowcoutry to feast on Gullah cuisine. Thanks in part to young chefs, America is rediscovering the Gullah culture and its food, which is rich in seafood, local produce, and rice.

Gullah people live primarily along the coastal regions of South Carolina and Georgia. They can trace their lineage directly to the earliest African people to arrive in the U.S. during transatlantic slave trade. These early slaves came from West African countries and brought with them agricultural knowledge and culinary ingredients that have become a mainstay in Lowcountry cooking.

With a rebirth of interest in Gullah foodways, we are finding true appreciation of a people that stayed to themselves rather than assimilate into Southern society after the American Civil War. So much so that it wasn’t until 1920 that the islands in which Gullah people lived were accessible by anything other than a boat.

Gullah foods