Isolation led to unique food traditions for Gullah people

Exploring the United States of America through cuisine provides a peek into our history and the various cultures that make up our country. This month, we travel to the South Carolina Lowcoutry to feast on Gullah cuisine. Thanks in part to young chefs, America is rediscovering the Gullah culture and its food, which is rich in seafood, local produce, and rice.
Gullah people live primarily along the coastal regions of South Carolina and Georgia. They can trace their lineage directly to the earliest African people to arrive in the U.S. during transatlantic slave trade. These early slaves came from West African countries and brought with them agricultural knowledge and culinary ingredients that have become a mainstay in Lowcountry cooking.
With a rebirth of interest in Gullah foodways, we are finding true appreciation of a people that stayed to themselves rather than assimilate into Southern society after the American Civil War. So much so that it wasn’t until 1920 that the islands in which Gullah people lived were accessible by anything other than a boat.
Gullah foods
According to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission, rice was successfully cultivated in the Lowcountry beginning in the last half of the 17th century because of African slaves who came from what was then known as the Rice Coast of West Africa. The topography of the Lowcountry is similar to that of the Rice Coast, which allowed for the cultivation of rice. Today, Carolina Gold rice and the recently rediscovered upland red bearded rice are linked directly to African rice strains.
Although rice is an inherent part of Gullah cuisine, many other foods help make Gullah dishes unique. Seasonal local seafood is used consistently. Other grains like millet and benne seeds are also present. Cowpeas, eggplant, okra, and tomatoes are prominent as are peanuts and watermelon. The early recipes were made from foods that were available in the region and because of the Gullah people’s preservation of their own culture, we still find traditional dishes made this way.
Gullah Red Rice
Red Rice is a traditional Gullah dish. It can also be found along the Southeastern coast by the names of Charleston Red Rice and Savannah Red Rice. It is a dish that has potential to cause much debate because the nuance of preparing the dish lies with the cook preparing it. Some like it with fish or bacon and smoked pork sausage, while others prefer only bacon. Some like theirs wet — baked in a rich tomato sauce — while others want it dry. Vegetables or not, onions are a mainstay.
Gullah Red Rice strongly resembles African Jollof rice, a dish made from long grain rice mixed with tomatoes, onions, meat and spices. It also bears a strong liking to thieboudienne, a Senegalese dish prepared with fish, rice and tomato sauce.
The Gullah culture is rich in food, music and storytelling. Because the Gullah people remained isolated, their culture remained intact, more so than many other regions of the U.S. As a result, feasting on Gullah cuisine really does provide a taste of history.
Niki Davis is a hospitality professor, the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.