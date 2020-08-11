It's a lemon ... It's a cucumber ... It's a lemon cucumber!

When selecting a lemon cucumber, size and age matter. Younger cucumbers have thinner skin and are lighter in their yellow color. Older cucumbers, however, are sweeter. The older cucumber has a slightly thicker skin and is darker in color. They also have a crisper texture.

Lemon cucumbers can really be used in the same way regular cucumbers are. They can be eaten raw, tossed in salads, and pickled. They can also be juiced and added to cocktails or smoothies.

While you can certainly slice them like a regular cucumber, slicing them like a pie — from tip to stem — gives you a better ratio of skin to flesh to seeds. These little yellow jewels are best paired with tomatoes, summer squash, fresh herbs, soft cheese, olives, and vinegar.

For a unique treat, cut the cucumber width-wise, scoop out the meat, and stuff the hull with cold soup or crab salad.

Storing your lemon cucumbers

Storing cucumbers to temperatures below 50°F will hasten their decay, so it’s best to use your cucumbers within one to two days of purchase. If you need to store them longer, wrap them in a dry paper towel, then place them in a plastic bag for storage in a warmer part of your refrigerator — like the door or a temperature-controlled crisper. They will keep up to three days in the refrigerator.

What is the best thing about the lemon cucumber? It’s burpless!

