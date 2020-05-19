It's strawberry season. Here are some ways you can enjoy them beyond shortcake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘Tis the season in Southern Illinois for strawberries. Our local farms are selling out on a daily basis and often early in the day. The little crimson bites of bliss remind us of how sweet life can be. They are all too fleeting, however, with only a few more weeks left in the season.

Strawberries have been part of the American diet since early colonists found them growing wild and watched Native Americans use them in a variety of ways. These same colonists sent the strawberry plant back to Europe. Strawberries would remain wild-growing or grown in gardens until 1838, when the first cultivated strawberry — the Hovey — was introduced by Massachusetts grower Charles Hovey.

Using fresh strawberries

Before using your fresh strawberries, hull them and wash them to remove any dirt that may remain after picking. Simply place them in a strainer and run cold water over them. Let them dry by laying them out on a clean cotton dish towel or paper towels.

To freeze, place the dry strawberries in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined sheet pan and freeze until solid. Remove the frozen berries to an airtight freezer-safe container. Frozen strawberries will last about one year without losing flavor. They are good in smoothies (in place of ice) and in baked goods after thawing.