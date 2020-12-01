Jackie Kennedy was the epitome of elegance as first lady

However, her love of French culture was on full display through new White House menus for state dinners and other more formal affairs. Newly hired French chef Rene Verdon transformed meals served from the kitchen. No longer were items like beef stew served to guests. Instead, strawberries Romanoff, fromage brie, and petit-fours were offered. About this same time, Julia Child’s “The French Chef” television show began, and Americans were becoming infatuated with eating French cuisine.

The Kennedys also installed a bar in the White House, complete with bartenders to shake up popular cocktails of the time. Change was afoot, and we ate it up. Formal dinners were shortened from the traditional seven or eight courses to a mere four courses. This left time after dinner for entertainment and mingling.

Restoration at the White House

A lover of art and history, Jackie transformed the White House, bringing back its historical significance with style and class. She met serious opposition from President Kennedy’s advisors when she set out to do so, however. In spite of that, Jackie raised money to buy back furniture that had belonged to previous presidents and convinced collectors to donate relevant pieces.