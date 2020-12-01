Jackie Kennedy was the epitome of elegance as first lady

She was the epitome of elegance, and America loved her. As first lady, Jackie Kennedy opened up the White House in a way none of her predecessors could. She understood its importance in American history and worked toward turning the White House into America’s museum. She also understood the importance of Christmas in America’s Christian culture and invited us to join new White House traditions.
Born Jacqueline Bouvier on July 28, 1929, Jackie had a privileged childhood. She was well-educated and entered Vassar College in 1947. Her elementary school teachers described her as clever, artistic, and "full of the devil." These characteristics served her well in life, even the latter, as she would need to be resilient in her later roles.
Jackie married John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1953. In 1961, at age 31, Jackie Kennedy became first lady of the United States of America. She was a wife and mother, but also an asset to the Kennedy administration. Her beauty and grace — and most importantly, her intelligence — allowed her to bolster her husband’s Presidency.
Simple tastes
Although Jackie was glamorous in her fashion and interior design choices, her personal food preferences were simple. A single hard-cooked egg for breakfast and cottage cheese with fruit were common meals. She enjoyed a little indulgence now and then when swiping a brownie from the White House kitchen, but was more frequently eating healthier fare.
However, her love of French culture was on full display through new White House menus for state dinners and other more formal affairs. Newly hired French chef Rene Verdon transformed meals served from the kitchen. No longer were items like beef stew served to guests. Instead, strawberries Romanoff, fromage brie, and petit-fours were offered. About this same time, Julia Child’s “The French Chef” television show began, and Americans were becoming infatuated with eating French cuisine.
The Kennedys also installed a bar in the White House, complete with bartenders to shake up popular cocktails of the time. Change was afoot, and we ate it up. Formal dinners were shortened from the traditional seven or eight courses to a mere four courses. This left time after dinner for entertainment and mingling.
Restoration at the White House
A lover of art and history, Jackie transformed the White House, bringing back its historical significance with style and class. She met serious opposition from President Kennedy’s advisors when she set out to do so, however. In spite of that, Jackie raised money to buy back furniture that had belonged to previous presidents and convinced collectors to donate relevant pieces.
In 1961, Jackie was the first first lady to choose a theme for the official White House Christmas tree, which has since become tradition among our first ladies. That year, she decorated with ornaments patterned after Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" ballet. The White House was decorated to a splendorous level it had never known. Not one for waste, Jackie used these same ornaments in 1962 on a new children’s Christmas tree on display at the north entrance to the White House.
Jackie was the first to invite film crews into the White House, thus opening up America’s house to her people. As a result, we were — and are — able to see all of the work Jackie did to make the White House and her two Christmases in residence grand.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
