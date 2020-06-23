Jacques Pepin reflects on food and its ability to connect people, even across distance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve written on multiple occasions about the ups and downs of my experience in quarantine.

There have been heartening moments and distinct challenges. Over tea I have reflected on the world around me in an effort to tune out the fear in the minds of many. I have heard glimmers of hope in local church bells. And, in an effort to continue my reflection, I’ve tried to think of ways to use this unexpected time at home (and boy, there’s a lot of it) for some greater good or self-improvement.

This has meant spending a lot of time in the kitchen. As I have cooked meals for my family, something my reporter’s schedule hasn’t always allowed much of, I also reflected on the ways food connects people. This happens not only at the dinner table, but also brings us close to people we can’t see — either because of quarantine or some other distance-maker. I know my own feelings on this, but I wanted to reach out to someone who has far more experience and expertise on the subject than I do.

Jacques Pepin started his seven-decade career in the kitchen as a teen apprentice in France. He climbed the ladder from errand-boy and dishwasher to commis, and then to head chef. Pepin has cooked in small restaurants in the countryside around Lyon as well as at the Élysée Palace, the home of the French president.