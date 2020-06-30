Julia Dent Grant was regarded as an impeccable White House hostess

While up to 35 dishes being served wasn't unheard of, dinners were only allotted two hours of time at the table. Guests would then retreat to the Red Room or Blue Room of the White House for conversation before the evening would draw to a close.

The food wasn’t the only fancy fare. During elaborate dinners, the state dining room and table were elaborately decorated. Garlands of roses and evergreens draped from the ceiling and walls, and the center of the table was decorated with garlands of flowers and fruit.

Limoges china made by Haviland and Company graced the dining table during state dinners. On each piece was a different hand-painted decoration of flowers, fruits or leaves. The centerpiece frequently featured was a gift from the Mohawk tribe to the White House — a silver ship with a depiction of Hiawatha.

During the social season, the White House doors remained open with Tuesday receptions. Mrs. Grant was adamant that all be permitted to attend. Often, the Capitol’s aristocratic ladies would rub elbows with chambermaids, but by all accounts, everyone enjoyed themselves.