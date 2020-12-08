'Little oily thing': Latkes are tasty, but did you know they're symbolic, too?

While we associate the latke with Jewish faith and food culture, potato pancakes are found in many European cultures. The Swedish have the “raggmunkar” and Irish have the “boxty.” The “kartoffelpuffer” is the German version, while the Polish call them “placki ziemniaczane.” The British simply call a latke what it is — a potato cake. In American food culture, we tend to call them potato pancakes unless our individual heritage dictates otherwise.

Making latkes

Jewish families have their own latke recipes that have likely been passed down through many generations. There also seems to always be that one person in the family who is really good at making them and bears the responsibility each Hanukkah season.

Potatoes, onion, flour or matzo meal, and eggs are all you need to make latkes. The key is to use a russet potato and avoid high moisture boiling potatoes as they tend to be too waxy. A good tip for non-latke experts is to use potato flakes to replace all or part of the flour. Just don’t tell your grandmother or you may hear her call you “meshugana” — slightly nonsensical.