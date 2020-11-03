Mamie Eisenhower was the picture of a 1950s homemaker

In many ways, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower embodied the typical mid-century American housewife. A consummate homemaker, Mrs. Eisenhower loved convenience foods of the time and often served gelatin and frozen or canned foods at the White House. She was a gracious and adept hostess, taking her responsibilities as First Lady from 1953 to 1961 very seriously.

Born Mary Geneva Doud on Nov. 14, 1896, Mamie married Dwight Eisenhower on July 1, 1916. She was Dwight’s partner as he rose through Army ranks to five-star general. While she had attended Wolcott School for Girls, it was her time as an Army wife that prepared Mamie for her obligations as America’s hostess.

With a new postwar collective enthusiasm for travel and the ease in which we could travel, the White House played host to an unprecedented number of foreign dignitaries during the Eisenhower administration. For the first time in many years, we once again had a First Lady who was happy to take on her role as social mistress of the White House, and she did it with grace.

Mamie loved pretty clothes and jewelry, but she was also thrifty. Mamie had a strong hand in planning personal meals for her and the president, as well as the menus for more formal state dinners.