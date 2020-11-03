Mamie Eisenhower was the picture of a 1950s homemaker

In many ways, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower embodied the typical mid-century American housewife. A consummate homemaker, Mrs. Eisenhower loved convenience foods of the time and often served gelatin and frozen or canned foods at the White House. She was a gracious and adept hostess, taking her responsibilities as First Lady from 1953 to 1961 very seriously.
Born Mary Geneva Doud on Nov. 14, 1896, Mamie married Dwight Eisenhower on July 1, 1916. She was Dwight’s partner as he rose through Army ranks to five-star general. While she had attended Wolcott School for Girls, it was her time as an Army wife that prepared Mamie for her obligations as America’s hostess.
With a new postwar collective enthusiasm for travel and the ease in which we could travel, the White House played host to an unprecedented number of foreign dignitaries during the Eisenhower administration. For the first time in many years, we once again had a First Lady who was happy to take on her role as social mistress of the White House, and she did it with grace.
Mamie loved pretty clothes and jewelry, but she was also thrifty. Mamie had a strong hand in planning personal meals for her and the president, as well as the menus for more formal state dinners.
One such dinner consisted of seven courses: oysters on the half shell, clear soup with marrow balls, lobster thermidor, roast duckling, orange and roquefort cheese, Spanish cream with caramel sauce, all followed by candies and demitasse — a small cup of coffee.
While first lady Eisenhower was a typical homemaker of the 1950s and enjoyed the popular foods of the time, her personal appearance was also characteristic of the post-World War II “new look.” She wore full skirts and charm bracelets and styled her hair in a bob with bangs.
Mamie’s personality and reputation as a charming hostess was infectious and American women began following her lead with food and clothing. Her recipe for fudge was recreated by homemakers all over America after it was printed in newspapers in 1955. “Mamie’s Million Dollar Fudge” was reprinted in 1982 in a syndicated recipe column and found renewed popularity.
Mamie Eisenhower was the picture of a 1950s homemaker. She was a dedicated and proud wife, mother, and doting grandmother. Her impact as first lady was felt long after she left.
On July 14, 1982, a new version of Mamie’s fudge appeared in a syndicated recipe column prin…
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.