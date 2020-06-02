Mary Todd & Abraham Lincolns' different backgrounds inspired White House menu

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we here at Taste continue our First Ladies series in this unprecedented election year, we would be remiss to not include Mary Todd Lincoln.

She was not as flamboyant as several of her First Lady predecessors, but she went into her new role with dreams of reinstating an active and even luxurious social life in the nation’s capital. Her hopes were quickly dashed as she was met with a more run-down White House than anticipated. To that end, she undertook a remodeling project that included modernizing plumbing, lighting, and heating — and the purchase of new china.

Rebellion, war, and family tragedy followed the Lincolns to the White House, but Mrs. Lincoln still hosted public and diplomatic events and maintained an “open door” policy. Midwestern values became part of the Lincoln White House, and their generosity was apparent — food was frequently sent to Washington hospitals by Mrs. Lincoln. Midwestern values, however, were not what Washington society demanded, and Mrs. Lincoln was seldom allowed to forget that. As a result, she spent a lot of money on embellished furnishings and an elegant wardrobe.