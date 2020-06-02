Mary Todd & Abraham Lincolns' different backgrounds inspired White House menu
0 comments
First ladies who entertained | Mary Todd Lincoln

Mary Todd & Abraham Lincolns' different backgrounds inspired White House menu

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln

Mary Todd Lincoln was raised in a wealthy Kentucky family, and Abraham Lincoln grew up in a frontier family that had very little. Humble foods like baked beans paired with more elaborate French fare were all part of the menu in the Lincoln White House.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

As we here at Taste continue our First Ladies series in this unprecedented election year, we would be remiss to not include Mary Todd Lincoln.

She was not as flamboyant as several of her First Lady predecessors, but she went into her new role with dreams of reinstating an active and even luxurious social life in the nation’s capital. Her hopes were quickly dashed as she was met with a more run-down White House than anticipated. To that end, she undertook a remodeling project that included modernizing plumbing, lighting, and heating — and the purchase of new china.

Rebellion, war, and family tragedy followed the Lincolns to the White House, but Mrs. Lincoln still hosted public and diplomatic events and maintained an “open door” policy. Midwestern values became part of the Lincoln White House, and their generosity was apparent — food was frequently sent to Washington hospitals by Mrs. Lincoln. Midwestern values, however, were not what Washington society demanded, and Mrs. Lincoln was seldom allowed to forget that. As a result, she spent a lot of money on embellished furnishings and an elegant wardrobe.

Lincoln

This undated painting by Schapel shows Abraham Lincoln with his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, and their two sons, Robert Todd and Thomas Lincoln. The location is not known.

The first of many Friday night receptions at the White House was held on March 8, 1861. After the Civil War erupted the following month, the Lincolns were criticized for continuing to host official receptions, yet when they curtailed entertainment, they were met with equal hostility. There seemed to be no equilibrium in entertaining for Mrs. Lincoln.

In addition to Friday evening gatherings, the Lincolns hosted somewhat regular Saturday afternoon receptions. These were a mix of sophistication and crudeness, as every class of people from all parts of the country were welcomed. Very few state dinners were held during Lincoln’s administration, with Mrs. Lincoln deciding they were too expensive given the political upheaval of the times.

Lincoln’s favorite foods

Mary's and Abraham’s backgrounds were very different. Mrs. Lincoln was raised in a wealthy Kentucky family, and President Lincoln grew up in a frontier family that had very little. Humble foods like baked beans paired with more elaborate French fare were all part of the menu in the Lincoln White House. Alcoholic beverages were not customary, however, as President Lincoln did not partake. Lincoln was also fond of turkey, eating much of it on the train route to Washington in 1861. One story tells of a 40-pound turkey that was served at Lincoln's first inaugural dinner!

Reportedly among Lincoln family favorites were apples, chicken fricassee, gingerbread cookies, oysters, venison, corn cakes, and coffee. Lincoln himself liked simple foods and often forgot to eat when away from home, at least until hunger reminded him he must. He was most definitely not a “foodie” and enjoyed many of the same simple meals in the White House that Mrs. Lincoln had prepared in their Springfield, Illinois home.

Among Honest Abe’s favorite desserts was an almond cake that Mary allegedly made for him while they were courting to win him over. Even the heart of a “non-foodie” can be captured through food! Mrs. Lincoln loved to bake, and this cake continued to be made after the Lincoln family moved to the White House. Mrs. Lincoln apparently raised a lot of Washington eyebrows because of the amount of flour and sugar she would buy on her outings.

Lincoln’s second inaugural dinner boasted a buffet table over 250 feet long. French cuisine topped the menu with items line beef à-la-mode and patê de foie gras. In addition to these elaborate foods, roast turkey and oyster stew were served — two decidedly American dishes.

First Ladies Who Entertained

On the first Wednesday of each month in 2020, Taste will celebrate election year by showcasing one of our past first ladies, their days as hostess of the White House and favorite first family recipes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Quick fix: Vegetarian tacos
Food & Cooking

Quick fix: Vegetarian tacos

  • Updated

Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner they’re easy to eat and can be easy to make. Here’s a vegetarian taco made with soft whole wheat tortillas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News