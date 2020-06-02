Mary Todd & Abraham Lincolns' different backgrounds inspired White House menu

As we here at Taste continue our First Ladies series in this unprecedented election year, we would be remiss to not include Mary Todd Lincoln.
She was not as flamboyant as several of her First Lady predecessors, but she went into her new role with dreams of reinstating an active and even luxurious social life in the nation’s capital. Her hopes were quickly dashed as she was met with a more run-down White House than anticipated. To that end, she undertook a remodeling project that included modernizing plumbing, lighting, and heating — and the purchase of new china.
Rebellion, war, and family tragedy followed the Lincolns to the White House, but Mrs. Lincoln still hosted public and diplomatic events and maintained an “open door” policy. Midwestern values became part of the Lincoln White House, and their generosity was apparent — food was frequently sent to Washington hospitals by Mrs. Lincoln. Midwestern values, however, were not what Washington society demanded, and Mrs. Lincoln was seldom allowed to forget that. As a result, she spent a lot of money on embellished furnishings and an elegant wardrobe.
The first of many Friday night receptions at the White House was held on March 8, 1861. After the Civil War erupted the following month, the Lincolns were criticized for continuing to host official receptions, yet when they curtailed entertainment, they were met with equal hostility. There seemed to be no equilibrium in entertaining for Mrs. Lincoln.
In addition to Friday evening gatherings, the Lincolns hosted somewhat regular Saturday afternoon receptions. These were a mix of sophistication and crudeness, as every class of people from all parts of the country were welcomed. Very few state dinners were held during Lincoln’s administration, with Mrs. Lincoln deciding they were too expensive given the political upheaval of the times.
Lincoln’s favorite foods
Mary's and Abraham’s backgrounds were very different. Mrs. Lincoln was raised in a wealthy Kentucky family, and President Lincoln grew up in a frontier family that had very little. Humble foods like baked beans paired with more elaborate French fare were all part of the menu in the Lincoln White House. Alcoholic beverages were not customary, however, as President Lincoln did not partake. Lincoln was also fond of turkey, eating much of it on the train route to Washington in 1861. One story tells of a 40-pound turkey that was served at Lincoln's first inaugural dinner!
Reportedly among Lincoln family favorites were apples, chicken fricassee, gingerbread cookies, oysters, venison, corn cakes, and coffee. Lincoln himself liked simple foods and often forgot to eat when away from home, at least until hunger reminded him he must. He was most definitely not a “foodie” and enjoyed many of the same simple meals in the White House that Mrs. Lincoln had prepared in their Springfield, Illinois home.
Among Honest Abe’s favorite desserts was an almond cake that Mary allegedly made for him while they were courting to win him over. Even the heart of a “non-foodie” can be captured through food! Mrs. Lincoln loved to bake, and this cake continued to be made after the Lincoln family moved to the White House. Mrs. Lincoln apparently raised a lot of Washington eyebrows because of the amount of flour and sugar she would buy on her outings.
Lincoln’s second inaugural dinner boasted a buffet table over 250 feet long. French cuisine topped the menu with items line beef à-la-mode and patê de foie gras. In addition to these elaborate foods, roast turkey and oyster stew were served — two decidedly American dishes.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.