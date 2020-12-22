New Year's Day meal traditions set the tone for the year

The Pennsylvania Dutch have sauerkraut and pork on New Year’s Day, while some Southern families have black-eyed peas, stewed tomatoes and greens. Here in the Heartland, you may find great northern beans with ham, cabbage or sauerkraut, carrots, and even cornbread on the dinner table. Lentils cooked with sausage and carrots often grace the tables of families with Italian heritage.

New Year's Day meal traditions vary across America, but they all have something in common. Our various cultures eat foods on the first day of the year to bring us health and good fortune in the year to come. All of these foods mean different things. Combined, superstition tells us we will have a good year. One Southern saying states, “Peas for pennies, greens for dollars, and cornbread for gold.”

Greens, sauerkraut and cabbage bring us luck and wealth. Carrots and cornbread signify coins and gold. Black-eyed peas and lentils also represent coins while legumes bring us health in the new year. The long shreds of sauerkraut also represent long life. What about the pork, you ask? The Pennsylvania Dutch eat pork because pigs root forward when they eat. Forward — the direction we all want to go in the new year.