New Year's Day meal traditions set the tone for the year

The Pennsylvania Dutch have sauerkraut and pork on New Year’s Day, while some Southern families have black-eyed peas, stewed tomatoes and greens. Here in the Heartland, you may find great northern beans with ham, cabbage or sauerkraut, carrots, and even cornbread on the dinner table. Lentils cooked with sausage and carrots often grace the tables of families with Italian heritage.
New Year's Day meal traditions vary across America, but they all have something in common. Our various cultures eat foods on the first day of the year to bring us health and good fortune in the year to come. All of these foods mean different things. Combined, superstition tells us we will have a good year. One Southern saying states, “Peas for pennies, greens for dollars, and cornbread for gold.”
Greens, sauerkraut and cabbage bring us luck and wealth. Carrots and cornbread signify coins and gold. Black-eyed peas and lentils also represent coins while legumes bring us health in the new year. The long shreds of sauerkraut also represent long life. What about the pork, you ask? The Pennsylvania Dutch eat pork because pigs root forward when they eat. Forward — the direction we all want to go in the new year.
Where these traditions began may depend on who you talk to and what part of the country you are in. Most folks carry on the meal traditions because they were raised to, and that’s all they need to know. No matter what the tradition, many of our American variations are rooted in the South, where black-eyed peas have been cooked with hog jowl on New Year’s Day since the mid-1800s. Children would even tell you that the new year would bring you as many dollars as black-eyed peas you could eat.
Europeans had their own traditions. Sauerkraut, pickled herring, and good luck pigs have all been part of northern European New Year’s Eve and Day meals. Lentils make an appearance, too. All of these foods have come together in our great melting pot of a nation to give us a variety of ways to celebrate.
Unfortunately, as children grow up and generations go by, traditions often go by the wayside. Maybe 2020 is a good year for those who have stepped away to come back to the table. Our New Year’s Day meal traditions really just come down to what is done on Jan. 1 will carry through the whole year.
While much of this is superstition, even for those who partake, tradition allows us the comfort of togetherness. We are together in our desire to start the new year off well — healthy and with good fortune, surrounded by those we love.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.