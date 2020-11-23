One way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers? A customized shepherd's pie.

Today, shepherd’s pie is a popular comfort food throughout America and often included on menus in Irish (and English) pubs. Just like many American dishes adopted from other cultures, there are variations. American recipes typically contain ground beef, carrots, peas and onions, but one from the 1940s calls for frankfurters! Shepherd’s pie is essentially a dish that uses leftovers in an effort to use up everything and waste nothing. Why not adapt this dish to use leftovers from your Thanksgiving meal?

Thanksgiving shepherd’s pie

Many of our Thanksgiving tables will be adorned with turkey, albeit it might be smaller than in years past. If you have turkey, you have gravy — the two are almost inseparable. You will likely also prepare at least as few of the typical side dishes. Mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, dressing, green bean casserole, candied carrots, and Brussels sprouts come to mind. With just the basic dishes, you have everything you need to whip up a turkey shepherd's pie.

Here’s how to go about repurposing all of these great leftovers, even if yours are different from the above list: Melt a few tablespoons of butter in a large skillet. Add a small chopped onion to the butter and cook it until translucent. If you like herbs, add parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme. Yes, just like the song.