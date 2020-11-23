One way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers? A customized shepherd's pie.

Oonce school cafeteria fare and now an American comfort food favorite, shepherd’s pie has roots in Ireland … and England. They aren’t straightforward roots, however. These food roots are entangled in a history of British invasion of Ireland, landowner takeovers, an Irish love-hate relationship with potatoes, and a British love of beef. It’s peasant food. And we love it!
Traditional shepherd's pie is made with ground meat, carrots, celery and onions cooked in a rich gravy. The meat and vegetables are topped with mashed potatoes and baked until the potatoes form a crust.
Cottage pie, a precursor to shepherd’s pie, came about sometime in 18th century United Kingdom as a way for peasants to use leftovers and avoid wasting food. Because beef was expensive, these early versions used mutton, which was much more affordable. Essentially, leftover meat from a roast would be repurposed into stew and topped with affordable potatoes. The dish was named for the cottages peasants lived in.
The term “shepherd’s pie” came about sometime in the 19th century. The two are similar with one distinction: shepherd’s pie is made with lamb — hence the name. Beef was used by the more affluent English, especially after beef production increased across the U.K. Because of the entangled history, both the Irish and British claim ownership of cottage and shepherd’s pie.
Today, shepherd’s pie is a popular comfort food throughout America and often included on menus in Irish (and English) pubs. Just like many American dishes adopted from other cultures, there are variations. American recipes typically contain ground beef, carrots, peas and onions, but one from the 1940s calls for frankfurters! Shepherd’s pie is essentially a dish that uses leftovers in an effort to use up everything and waste nothing. Why not adapt this dish to use leftovers from your Thanksgiving meal?
Thanksgiving shepherd’s pie
Many of our Thanksgiving tables will be adorned with turkey, albeit it might be smaller than in years past. If you have turkey, you have gravy — the two are almost inseparable. You will likely also prepare at least as few of the typical side dishes. Mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, dressing, green bean casserole, candied carrots, and Brussels sprouts come to mind. With just the basic dishes, you have everything you need to whip up a turkey shepherd's pie.
Here’s how to go about repurposing all of these great leftovers, even if yours are different from the above list: Melt a few tablespoons of butter in a large skillet. Add a small chopped onion to the butter and cook it until translucent. If you like herbs, add parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme. Yes, just like the song.
Add about a cup of each leftover vegetable dish you want to include. Save the mashed potatoes, dressing, and sweet potatoes for your toppings. Add at least a cup of shredded turkey and stir this until it's combined. Pour in your leftover gravy and a little dry white wine for acidity and mix everything together.
Transfer your filling to a large baking dish or individual oven-safe dishes and top with a layer of mashed potatoes. Use the sweet potato casserole or dressing to make variations of the dish. Bake your turkey shepherd’s pie at 400°F for 20-30 minutes or until the topping is browned and the pie is bubbly.
An adopted dish with a confusing history has become a favorite comfort food for many Americans. Whether you call it shepherd’s pie or cottage pie, enjoy adapting it using your own leftovers.
