Paella doesn't have to be complicated

Purists will not use fish and meat together, exclaiming the flavors compete too much with one another. However, paella is a matter of preference. Common meats to include are bacon, chicken, chorizo, shrimp and mussels. Anything goes, so if you have a can of snails, toss those in!

Short-grain Spanish paella rice is the best choice if it is available. It will hold its shape during cooking and produces limited amounts of starch, so your paella won’t become gummy. Arborio rice is an alternative. If you are on a tight budget, long-grain converted rice will also work. Refrain from stirring this one too often, however, as it could become gummy.

Traditional recipes include onion, green pepper, green beans, tomatoes, peas, garlic and saffron. Again, anything goes. Saffron and garlic are two ingredients you should include as they give paella flavor and rich yellow color. If you don’t have saffron on hand, you can purchase yellow rice with saffron at the market.

To stir, or not to stir?

The type of rice you use will somewhat determine how much you can stir the paella as it is cooking. The more your stir, the gummier it is likely to become. If you can, refrain from stirring once you have added the rice to the paella.