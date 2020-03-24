Paella doesn't have to be complicated

It is considered the king of rice dishes by many Spanish culinary enthusiasts. Traditionalists believe a true paella takes long hours to prepare and must include a wide variety of ingredients to be authentic. Maybe. Let’s shake the paella pan up a bit, shall we?
Paella (pai·ei·uh) is a Spanish rice dish that originated on the shores of the Albufera River near Valencia, Spain. Early versions of the dish used what was on hand. This included beans, snails from the river, rice, olive oil, and water, far from a wide variety of ingredients. This was a simple dish born out of necessity.
It is unlikely, however, that any two people will make the same paella. Anything can go into paella, from chicken and sausage, to shrimp and lobster, or artichokes and garbanzo beans. You can certainly include various and many ingredients, but a satisfying paella can be simple — fat, grain, protein, vegetable, spice. Home cooks are more than capable of creating their own version of this traditional dish.
The pan
The word paella actually refers to the metal pan traditionally used for making rice dishes in Spain. This pan is large and round with shallow sloping sides. There are two handles to aid in serving. Paella pans range between 12 and 15 inches, although there are some even larger that are used in outdoor cooking.
Unless you just want a new pan, you don’t need a paella pan to make paella. Any flat-bottomed shallow skillet will work. The flat bottom allows the paella to cook more evenly. A 12-inch version is best for a family of four.
The ingredients
Purists will not use fish and meat together, exclaiming the flavors compete too much with one another. However, paella is a matter of preference. Common meats to include are bacon, chicken, chorizo, shrimp and mussels. Anything goes, so if you have a can of snails, toss those in!
Short-grain Spanish paella rice is the best choice if it is available. It will hold its shape during cooking and produces limited amounts of starch, so your paella won’t become gummy. Arborio rice is an alternative. If you are on a tight budget, long-grain converted rice will also work. Refrain from stirring this one too often, however, as it could become gummy.
Traditional recipes include onion, green pepper, green beans, tomatoes, peas, garlic and saffron. Again, anything goes. Saffron and garlic are two ingredients you should include as they give paella flavor and rich yellow color. If you don’t have saffron on hand, you can purchase yellow rice with saffron at the market.
To stir, or not to stir?
The type of rice you use will somewhat determine how much you can stir the paella as it is cooking. The more your stir, the gummier it is likely to become. If you can, refrain from stirring once you have added the rice to the paella.
The crust that will form on the bottom of the dish is considered to be one of the best parts of the paella. If you need to stir, use a gentle folding action to limit the amount of starch released by the rice.
Remove the paella from the heat just before the rice reaches al dente. It will continue cooking as it cools, and you will have paella with great texture and flavor.
