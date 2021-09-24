Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro Friday

MURPHYSBORO — The Praise the Lard Murphysboro Cook-off is underway.
Look back: Spirit of Southern Illinois brewing has pre-prohibition roots in Stecher Brewing Co.
Stecher Brewing Co.
"In 1886, Stecher and other partners purchased the former Broeg Brewery and renamed it the Murphysboro Brewing Co., which, in 1899, was renamed the Rudolph Stecher Brewing Co. Stecher moved to Murphysboro at the same time, becoming sole owner." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
40,000 barrels per year
"By 1910, Stecher Brewing Co. produced more than 40,000 barrels of beer a year. Over the years of its existence, Stecher Brewing Co. offered many different types of beers, including Heidelberg Export Lager, Stecher Special Brew, TPA, Beer Sect Champagne Beer, Extra Pilsner and Extra Pale." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
Near beer and beer beer
"During prohibition, Stecher tried manufacturing 'near beer' and root beer, and kept a hand in the production of illegal beer, for which they were cited numerous times." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
Closed in 1940
The old brewery stands abandoned in the photo above, year unknown.
"Stecher died in 1926 and his estate was forced to sell the brewery on the eve of the repeal of prohibition in March 1933. Although various owners tried to keep the company afloat, like many breweries who were unable to get their pre-prohibition momentum back, the Stecher brewery closed for good in 1940. Some of the brewery's buildings are still standing, having been converted into apartments, but the main structure was torn down in 1993." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
Stecher Brewing shuttered, brewing spirit lives on
The abandoned brewery is pictured in 1981 in this file photo.
