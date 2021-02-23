Prep ahead and freeze meals for quick weeknight cooking

Remember to label each of your containers. A permanent marker works well on plastic bags and foil directly. Freezer labels or masking tape can be used on glass containers. Label with the item or meal, number of servings or amount, date it was prepared, and cooking instructions. Use a “first in, first out” method of storage so you use older meals (first in) before your newer.

Freezing and thawing safely

Preparing food for freezing is a two-step process. Cool any cooked food to room temperature, then refrigerate. Foods should be cooled completely before packaging for the freezer or placing them in the freezer (like pre-baked casseroles). Placing hot foods directly in the freezer could heat your freezer or the foods nearby which is not an ideal situation for food safety.

Lay freezer bags flat and stack them according to meal or ingredients — organization is key. Jars can be stored in the door of your freezer or kept on a single shelf of an upright freezer. Containers should be stacked, but make sure you keep like containers together — don’t stack a glass casserole dish on top of an aluminum one or you may crush part of your hard work!