Pressure Cooked Rice
urgent

Pressure Cooked Rice

  Updated
cooked rice

Cooked rice.

 Getty Images

This recipe works with long grain white rice with variations for brown and wild rice. The cooking times will transfer between pressure cooker brands and models. The ingredients for white rice can be doubled without increasing cooking time. If your pressure cooker has a setting for rice, it will only work for white rice. 

Yield: 4 Servings

Time: About 15 minutes. 

Ingredients

1 cup white rice

1 ¼ cups water

Directions

Rinse white rice in a colander under cold water until the water runs mostly clear. Place the rice into the inner pot of the pressure cooker. Add the water to the inner pot. Make sure the rice is in an even layer on the bottom of the inner pot. Place the lid on the pressure cooker and secure in the locked position. Move the pressure release valve to the seal position. Manually set the cooker to high pressure for 3 minutes. Once the cooking is done, let the cooker naturally release for 10 minutes then move the pressure release valve to the vent position to release any additional steam. Carefully unlock and remove the lid. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving or storing for later use.

Variation: If using brown rice, add ¼ cup water and set the cooker to high pressure at 22 minutes. For wild rice, set the cooker on high pressure for 20 minutes. 

