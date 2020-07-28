Purple hull peas are a lesser known legume at Southern Illinois farmers markets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deep purple-burgundy color of the dried hull are what give purple hull peas their common name. A subspecies of the cowpea, purple hull peas have a buttery, earthy flavor and can be used much in the same manner as any other bean.

They are similar in shape and size to the black-eyed pea, but have a pink or purple spot. As a result, they are sometimes called pink-eyed peas. They are considered a specialty crop in Illinois and can be found at local farmers markets beginning in mid-summer.

Domesticated in Africa, cowpeas were first introduced to the United States in the 18th century as forage for livestock. Their use as an economical feed for cattle is likely where the cowpea found its name. Cowpeas, including purple hull peas, gained popularity once farmers realized the crop replenished nutrients in soil and human consumption of this Southern staple grew.

Cooking and storing purple hull peas

Like most legumes, the purple hull pea is cooked — typically boiled — in order to be edible. They are commonly added to soups, stews, salads, and casseroles. Fresh pink-eyed peas purchased from your farmers market will cook quickly in comparison to dried store-bought versions and require no soaking.