Quick and easy weekday lunches for busy days at home

The year 2020 has brought us many challenges. With those challenges have come changes in how we view our home kitchens. The pandemic stopped us from eating at our favorite restaurants, so we turned to our own cooking skills. For many, that meant learning to cook for the first time. We’re understandably spending more on groceries, and recipe websites have seen large boosts in activity.
All of this was fun over the summer, but as many of us with kiddos have returned to an unusual school year, we’re struggling to balance work, remote learning, and managing our homes. For those who are able to spend weekdays (even just a few) at home while kids are learning from teachers on the computer screen, preparing lunch for the family amid other responsibilities can seem daunting.
It doesn't have to be. With a little planning and creativity, weekday lunches can come together in a pinch. Spending a little time on Sunday preparing for the week will prevent the last minute decision to order pizza for lunch on Monday … and Tuesday. Albeit it’s okay to do that on occasion!
Plan your meals each week — breakfast, lunch and dinner — so you know how to plan each weekday. This helps you only purchase groceries that you need, which also helps you stick to your budget. Learn to cook the main ingredients in bulk and repurpose other ingredients. Double up on dishes when you can and cook once for several meals. Keep reading for some ideas to get you started — and a couple recipes to help you along in the next few weeks.
A big pot of chili!
This is the perfect time of year to make a large pot of chili. Make a double batch and eat chili topped with shredded cheese and crackers or corn chips for dinner. For lunch the next day, top hot dogs with a little scoop of chili, finely chopped sweet onions and shredded cheese then place them on a baking sheet under your broiler just long enough to melt the cheese.
Leftover chili makes great chili mac, too. Cook macaroni to the package directions, drain, then top a serving of macaroni with a ladle of hot chili. Shredded cheese, french-fried onions, or crumbled nacho chips make a great topping. Cook enough macaroni to use in homemade macaroni and cheese for the next day’s lunch and serve with a sandwich, hot dog or small salad.
Speaking of macaroni and cheese — it makes great chili mac, too! Other great mix-ins are canned tuna and peas for an easy tuna casserole or taco meat, cooked onions and green peppers for a fun taco casserole.
When you’re down to the last little bit of chili, use it to top baked potatoes, tater tots or French fries to make loaded versions of kid favorites. Top these with your favorites like diced onions, cheese, and sour cream. Chili makes a great chip dip when mixed with melted Monterey Jack cheese, petite diced tomatoes and green chiles.
Taco meat Tuesday!
Tacos have become a favorite, thanks to the Taco Tuesday trend. Making a large batch of taco meat makes meals through the week fast and easy. Eat tacos the day you cook your large batch of spicy ground beef, chicken, pork or turkey (your choice). Toss together a quick taco salad the next day for lunch.
Taco meat can be layered with corn tortillas, cheese sauce, taco sauce and your favorite taco veggies for casserole that can be eaten for dinner then reheated for lunch and served with a quick side salad.
Store-bought pizza crust makes an easy meal that kids can help with. Top with taco sauce, meat, onions, olives, green peppers and cheese then bake according to the crust’s package directions. This one might even count for Family Consumer Science class!
Mix taco meat into soup — homemade or store-bought — to spice things up a bit. Broccoli cheese soup is a great vehicle for a little leftover taco meat.
Nachos are quick to make, too. Just like with chili, taco meat can top baked potatoes, tater tots, and French fries to make potato nachos. Totchos, anyone? Make taco sloppy Joe sliders with melted cheese or a small dish of stuffed burritos or enchiladas.
With a little planning and creative thought, remote learning lunchtime can be less stressful and full of homemade flavor.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
