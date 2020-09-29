Quick and easy weekday lunches for busy days at home

The year 2020 has brought us many challenges. With those challenges have come changes in how we view our home kitchens. The pandemic stopped us from eating at our favorite restaurants, so we turned to our own cooking skills. For many, that meant learning to cook for the first time. We’re understandably spending more on groceries, and recipe websites have seen large boosts in activity.

All of this was fun over the summer, but as many of us with kiddos have returned to an unusual school year, we’re struggling to balance work, remote learning, and managing our homes. For those who are able to spend weekdays (even just a few) at home while kids are learning from teachers on the computer screen, preparing lunch for the family amid other responsibilities can seem daunting.

It doesn't have to be. With a little planning and creativity, weekday lunches can come together in a pinch. Spending a little time on Sunday preparing for the week will prevent the last minute decision to order pizza for lunch on Monday … and Tuesday. Albeit it’s okay to do that on occasion!