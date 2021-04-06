 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Bay Scallops in Lime Sauce
0 comments
urgent

Recipe | Bay Scallops in Lime Sauce

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scallops fried in cream sauce with herbs.

Scallops fried in cream sauce with herbs.

 Lesyy

This recipe was adapted from “Gulf Coast Cooking” to meet local availability of key ingredients. Serve the scallops as an appetizer alone or as a main dish over hot white rice tossed with a little salt and lime juice.

Yield: 4 main dish servings

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds bay scallops (thawed if using frozen)

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons flour

¾ cup dry white wine

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup cream

¼ cup fresh lime juice (2-3 limes)

½ cup chopped fresh basil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

Directions 

Heat ¼ cup olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté the scallops in the olive oil until just firm to the touch and opaque in color. This will take about two minutes. Remove the scallops from the pan. 

Add the remaining olive oil to the pan and whisk in the flour to create a blonde roux - the roux will look like light-colored peanut butter. Whisk in the wine and garlic to make a sauce. Add the cream, lime juice, basil, salt and pepper. Continue whisking until the sauce is smooth and silky. Place the scallops in the sauce to reheat before serving. 

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergy sufferers urged to rethink how they use antihistamines

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Is a Fiddlehead?
Food & Cooking

What Is a Fiddlehead?

  • Updated

Fiddleheads are an example of a springtime delicacy with a short season. The shoots can be found at farmer's markets and grocery stores from April to June and they make a great addition to a variety of spring and summer meals.

Seriously Simple: Meyer lemon strawberry pudding cake celebrates spring
Food & Cooking

Seriously Simple: Meyer lemon strawberry pudding cake celebrates spring

  • Updated

Spring has sprung, and this quintessential springtime dessert showcases Meyer lemons and fresh strawberries at their best. I love the bright, slightly sweet Meyer lemon flavor that acts as the backdrop to the juicy strawberry shards studded throughout the pudding. If you can’t find Meyer lemons, which are usually sweeter than regular lemons, add an additional tablespoon of sugar to counteract the standard lemon’s tartness.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News