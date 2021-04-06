Recipe | Bay Scallops in Lime Sauce

This recipe was adapted from “Gulf Coast Cooking” to meet local availability of key ingredients. Serve the scallops as an appetizer alone or as a main dish over hot white rice tossed with a little salt and lime juice.
Yield: 4 main dish servings
Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds bay scallops (thawed if using frozen)
¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons flour
¾ cup dry white wine
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup cream
¼ cup fresh lime juice (2-3 limes)
½ cup chopped fresh basil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon white pepper
Directions
Heat ¼ cup olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté the scallops in the olive oil until just firm to the touch and opaque in color. This will take about two minutes. Remove the scallops from the pan.
Add the remaining olive oil to the pan and whisk in the flour to create a blonde roux - the roux will look like light-colored peanut butter. Whisk in the wine and garlic to make a sauce. Add the cream, lime juice, basil, salt and pepper. Continue whisking until the sauce is smooth and silky. Place the scallops in the sauce to reheat before serving.
— Niki Davis