Recipe | “Everything But” Stromboli

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Grease a large baking sheet with cooking spray or olive oil. Roll or stretch the pizza dough so it fills most of the pan. Spoon the sauce on top of the dough so it covers all but 2-inches from the long edges of the dough. Top the sauce with the meat, vegetable, and cheese. Carefully roll the dough from one long edge toward the opposite side. Pinch the edges together to seal them. Fold each end in a bit to prevent too much of the filling from oozing out. Brush the top with the melted butter then spring with the herb seasoning. Bake for 18 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Slice the finished stromboli into 2-inch wide pieces and serve with warmed pizza sauce.