Recipe | “Everything But” Stromboli

“Everything but the kitchen sink” is an old phrase for describing the use of leftovers in various dishes like this stromboli. Anything goes, as long as you like the flavor. Use this recipe as a guide for incorporating your own leftover foods. This recipe calls for premade pizza dough, but crescent roll dough or premade bread dough will also work - bake according to the package directions.
Yield: 4 servings
Time: About 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza dough
½ cup sauce (pizza, pasta, alfredo)
1 cup leftover cooked meat (shredded or diced chicken, ground beef)
1 cup leftover cooked vegetables, chopped to bite sized pieces
1 cup shredded cheese
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon dried herb seasoning (Italian, garlic and herb)
Directions
Preheat your oven to 400°F. Grease a large baking sheet with cooking spray or olive oil. Roll or stretch the pizza dough so it fills most of the pan. Spoon the sauce on top of the dough so it covers all but 2-inches from the long edges of the dough. Top the sauce with the meat, vegetable, and cheese. Carefully roll the dough from one long edge toward the opposite side. Pinch the edges together to seal them. Fold each end in a bit to prevent too much of the filling from oozing out. Brush the top with the melted butter then spring with the herb seasoning. Bake for 18 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Slice the finished stromboli into 2-inch wide pieces and serve with warmed pizza sauce.
— Niki Davis